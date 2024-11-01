Dundee boss Tony Docherty looking for ‘right decision’ from SFA over Celtic VAR controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty looking for ‘right decision’ from SFA over Celtic VAR controversy

The Dark Blues are preparing to face Kilmarnock on Sunday following the midweek disappointment at Parkhead.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes improvements can be made to the VAR system in Scotland after a controversial decision went against his side at Celtic in midweek.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the Dark Blues submitted extra footage to the SFA’s Key Incident Match Review panel covering two decisions.

The most glaring one showed a clear tug on Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla by Arne Engels that was missed by referee Ross Hardie.

Engels would then go up the other end before playing in Kyogo Furuhashi, who was brought down for the penalty that made it 2-0.

A still of the video showing a shirt pull on Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla before Celtic were awarded a penalty in their 2-0 win at Parkhead.
VAR checked the penalty decision but play was not pulled back for a foul to Dundee and prompted Docherty to question the decision.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Kilmarnock clash, Docherty confirmed the club had sent the footage to the SFA for next week’s review.

“I’m confident that the referees review team will look at that and come up with the right decision,” he said.

“I know my thoughts on it and it did impact the game.

“But I’m confident, I don’t want to speak too much about it, I think there’s been enough said about it.

Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
“There’s a process in place where they’ll look at that, review it and I think come up with the right decision.

“It doesn’t help me, the result is the result, it went to 2-0.

“If there’s anything that comes out of it, hopefully it can improve things going forward.”

Two back fit

Following that Celtic disappointment is Sunday’s crucial home Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues have lost six of the last seven matches and face a daunting trip to high-flying Aberdeen next weekend before another international break.

Docherty’s options, though, have been bolstered by two experienced players coming back to fitness.

Trevor Carson remains out while Scott Fraser has a slim chance of returning as he tries to get over a groin issue.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
“Jordan McGhee had a full training session, he wasn’t quite right, I had him on the bench the other night but he wasn’t quite right yet,” Docherty said.

“He had another training session on Friday so he is ready now.

“Scott Fraser is still with the physios at the moment, but again we’ll give him every chance of trying to get back.

“It is a wait-and-see, obviously we’re disappointed because he was outstanding at Motherwell.

Scott Fraser
“So we’ll be giving him every chance.

“He never trained with the squad on Friday but hopefully if we can get him on the training ground Saturday, we’ll make an assessment on it then.

“And Trevor Carson is still with the physios at the moment as well.

“His knee has flared up a little bit. It’s nothing new so we’re just monitoring that one.

“Scott Tiffoney came back and did a full training session on Friday, so he’s available.”

Conversation