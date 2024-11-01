Dundee boss Tony Docherty looking for ‘right decision’ from SFA over Celtic VAR controversy

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes improvements can be made to the VAR system in Scotland after a controversial decision went against his side at Celtic in midweek.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the Dark Blues submitted extra footage to the SFA’s Key Incident Match Review panel covering two decisions.

The most glaring one showed a clear tug on Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla by Arne Engels that was missed by referee Ross Hardie.

Engels would then go up the other end before playing in Kyogo Furuhashi, who was brought down for the penalty that made it 2-0.

VAR checked the penalty decision but play was not pulled back for a foul to Dundee and prompted Docherty to question the decision.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Kilmarnock clash, Docherty confirmed the club had sent the footage to the SFA for next week’s review.

“I’m confident that the referees review team will look at that and come up with the right decision,” he said.

“I know my thoughts on it and it did impact the game.

“But I’m confident, I don’t want to speak too much about it, I think there’s been enough said about it.

“There’s a process in place where they’ll look at that, review it and I think come up with the right decision.

“It doesn’t help me, the result is the result, it went to 2-0.

“If there’s anything that comes out of it, hopefully it can improve things going forward.”

Two back fit

Following that Celtic disappointment is Sunday’s crucial home Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues have lost six of the last seven matches and face a daunting trip to high-flying Aberdeen next weekend before another international break.

Docherty’s options, though, have been bolstered by two experienced players coming back to fitness.

Trevor Carson remains out while Scott Fraser has a slim chance of returning as he tries to get over a groin issue.

“Jordan McGhee had a full training session, he wasn’t quite right, I had him on the bench the other night but he wasn’t quite right yet,” Docherty said.

“He had another training session on Friday so he is ready now.

“Scott Fraser is still with the physios at the moment, but again we’ll give him every chance of trying to get back.

“It is a wait-and-see, obviously we’re disappointed because he was outstanding at Motherwell.

“So we’ll be giving him every chance.

“He never trained with the squad on Friday but hopefully if we can get him on the training ground Saturday, we’ll make an assessment on it then.

“And Trevor Carson is still with the physios at the moment as well.

“His knee has flared up a little bit. It’s nothing new so we’re just monitoring that one.

“Scott Tiffoney came back and did a full training session on Friday, so he’s available.”