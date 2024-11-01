Jim Goodwin aims to deny Hibs season-sparking win as Dundee United boss insists Tangerines ‘in a good place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin aims to deny Hibs season-sparking win as Dundee United boss insists Tangerines ‘in a good place’

United travel to face Hibs on Sunday.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin is comfortable with most of the work Dundee United have been doing. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin believes Hibs are too good to be battling at the bottom of the Premiership.

But the Tangerines boss has tasked his side with denying them the win he thinks could spark their season.

David Gray’s Hibees have won just once in the league and find themselves locked in a basement battle with capital city rivals Hearts.

That doesn’t reflect the Easter Road side’s ability, according to Goodwin.

And while the United boss has sympathy for Hibs counterpart David Gray, he aims to ensure his side don’t provide the springboard he desperately needs.

“Obviously Hibs are in a difficult position at the moment at the table,” he said.

Hibs boss David Gray. Image: SNS
Hibs boss David Gray. Image: SNS

“I think they will come good personally. I hope David Gray gets the time to turn it around.

“If anybody was ever going to be given time in management in Scotland at the moment, it would be David you would like to think, given the service he’s given to Hibs.

“I think they’ve got far too much quality in their squad to be in the position that they’re in.

“It happens that they look like a group that just needs any kind of a win to get some confidence and momentum – but we have to hope that that’s not against us on Sunday.”

United claimed a thrilling, last-gasp win over Hibs at Tannadice a fortnight ago.

However, they have lost both of their games since.

Nevertheless, Goodwin believes the Tangerines’ performances remain of the level required to win matches – and that’s his target this weekend.

Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
United edged a thriller with Hibs in mid-October. Image: SNS

“We played really well in the game on Wednesday night for large periods of the game,” he said.

“The goals that we’ve conceded are the bit that’s hurting us the most at the moment because we believe that they’re so avoidable. It’s not like teams are carving us open from open play.

“We’ve got a really good shape about us out of possession, but these dead ball situations and obviously the second goal is a mistake, it can happen.

“Defenders, goalkeepers, when you make those types of mistakes you tend to get punished at this level, but there’s plenty of positives that we can take from it.

“We’ve obviously had a positive result against Hibs a couple of weeks ago, so we’re going there with good intentions and in a good place I think, really.”

