Dundee councillors refuse Jessie’s Kitchen transformation plans amid ‘mayhem mansion’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee councillors refuse Jessie’s Kitchen transformation plans amid ‘mayhem mansion’ fears

An application was submitted to the local authority last April seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Plans to transform a Broughty Ferry mansion formerly home to Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments have been refused by councillors.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House on Albert Road.

Under the plans, the Victorian conservatory and billiard room would also have been converted into a private dining experience.

The category B-listed jute mansion dates back to 1865 and was most recently in use as coffee shop Jessie’s Kitchen.

The popular business shut suddenly in June 2022 and it was later revealed it had “significant debts”.

Broomhall House, formerly Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray

The building was subsequently put up for the sale and bought by local property developer Jennifer Olivier – who is behind the self-catering apartment proposal.

The plans went before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Objections

Councillors heard the application had received 19 letters of objection, including one from Broughty Ferry Community Council.

The Victorian conservatory will be used for private dining. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

During the meeting, residents raised concerns over how the development would be run and the lack of proposed staff to supervise guests – with one branding it “mayhem mansion”.

Objector Joseph Carroll, said: “In bars and hotels you have staff around the clock, you have a duty to your guests to make sure they’re as safe as you can make it.

“The residents (in the building) are left unprotected from anything that can happen in what I would term as ‘mayhem mansion’.”

Orietta Bell added: “Hotels have onsite staff, supervision and licencing rules to follow – this has none of that.

“What is being asked here is a giant Airbnb complex and that’s totally unsuitable for the setting and character of the area.”

Only way to preserve building

However, ten letters of support were submitted in favour of the application.

And Ms Olivier said the plans are not “trashy” but instead would “save” the 19th century building.

“The reason the building sat on the market for six or seven months is because people knew it couldn’t be converted successfully to residential accommodation,” she said.

Property developer Jennifer Olivier outside Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s difficult to see other uses for it so the plan I have come up with is essentially to try and save the building.

“I wouldn’t want to bring something trashy to Broughty Ferry, I want to bring something beautiful, something high-end – something that suits and sustains the building.”

Councillors refuse plans

The application split the opinion of committee members, with councillor Craig Duncan putting forward an amendment asking them to refuse the plans.

The Broughty Ferry representative argued the development would have a detrimental effect on locals, adding that the economic impact of the proposal did not outweigh the loss of residential accommodation.

Councillors voted to refuse the application by 12 votes to 11.

More from Dundee

DPD van catches fire in Hepburn Street, Dundee
'Loud bangs and pops' heard as 2 vehicles deliberately set alight in Dundee
4
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Plans for 'high end' cocktail bar in former Broughty Ferry bank
3
Beatrice Edwards with daughter Emily and partner Duncan Gillon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee mum fears for family's health as damp causes mushrooms to grow in their…
5
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat
Fly-tipping on Daniel Street in Dundee in November 2024. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Thousands owed to Dundee City Council in unpaid fly-tipping fines
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
Paramedics were called to the junction of Arbroath Road and Dalketh Road, Dundee.
Traffic calming calls as two taken to hospital after 'bad crash' on busy Dundee…
The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps
Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts
11
Car on fire.
VIDEO: Dundee car fire 'like a movie' as owner left in tears
4
Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago

Conversation