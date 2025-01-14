Traffic at a standstill on A92 in Fife after van and car crash

Traffic was at a standstill on the A92 in Fife after a crash involving a van and a car.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the busy road, near Lochgelly, just before 11am on Tuesday.

Drivers experienced significant delays on the southbound carriageway, but the road remained open.

Traffic was cleared by 12.30pm.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an RTC involving one car and one van at 10.54am on Tuesday.

“Two appliances are in attendance and are making the scene safe.

“Small gear was in use and both are out the viechles.”