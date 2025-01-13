Seun Adewumi’s Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seun Adewumi’s Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee exits

The Burnley star will spend the rest of the season at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi celebrates a fine goal against Kilmarnock in October. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Delighted Dundee are looking forward to seeing more of Seun Adewumi in dark blue after his loan extension from Burnley was confirmed.

The Austria U/21 international has continued to impress this season, culminating in his Man of the Match display against Rangers last Thursday.

Direct dribbling and sharp finishing have seen the 19-year-old become a favourite among Dees.

Courier Sport revealed his initial loan spell was due to end on January 12, meaning the draw with the Gers would have been his final flourish at Dens.

Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi has terrorised Premiership defences this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, it has been expected that the deal would be extended after Tony Docherty revealed he’d received “assurances” from strategic partner club Burnley that Adewumi would remain at Dundee.

That was backed up by the player himself over the weekend.

Now it has been made official with Dundee saying: “Seun has started the last five league matches and the club are delighted that Burnley have agreed to extend Seun’s stay in Dundee.

“We would like to thank Burnley for their support in making this happen.”

Sammy Braybrooke

Sammy Braybrooke
Sammy Braybrooke has been recalled. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

One who won’t be continuing with the Dark Blues is midfielder Sammy Braybrooke.

The England U/20 international played eight times for the club after joining in the summer.

However, early excitement over the player’s arrival failed to materialise into consistent game time.

Braybrooke had played just 14 minutes since the start of November before making a rare sub appearance against Rangers on Thursday.

That outing came because of cramp suffered by Cesar Garza.

Now parent club Leicester City have recalled the 20-year-old from his season-long loan.

 

