Seun Adewumi’s Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee exits

Delighted Dundee are looking forward to seeing more of Seun Adewumi in dark blue after his loan extension from Burnley was confirmed.

The Austria U/21 international has continued to impress this season, culminating in his Man of the Match display against Rangers last Thursday.

Direct dribbling and sharp finishing have seen the 19-year-old become a favourite among Dees.

Courier Sport revealed his initial loan spell was due to end on January 12, meaning the draw with the Gers would have been his final flourish at Dens.

However, it has been expected that the deal would be extended after Tony Docherty revealed he’d received “assurances” from strategic partner club Burnley that Adewumi would remain at Dundee.

That was backed up by the player himself over the weekend.

Now it has been made official with Dundee saying: “Seun has started the last five league matches and the club are delighted that Burnley have agreed to extend Seun’s stay in Dundee.

“We would like to thank Burnley for their support in making this happen.”

Sammy Braybrooke

One who won’t be continuing with the Dark Blues is midfielder Sammy Braybrooke.

The England U/20 international played eight times for the club after joining in the summer.

However, early excitement over the player’s arrival failed to materialise into consistent game time.

Braybrooke had played just 14 minutes since the start of November before making a rare sub appearance against Rangers on Thursday.

That outing came because of cramp suffered by Cesar Garza.

Now parent club Leicester City have recalled the 20-year-old from his season-long loan.