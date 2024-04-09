‘Vile’ Dundee McDonald’s is ‘clean’ says council after follow-up inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Vile’ Dundee McDonald’s is ‘clean’ says council after follow-up inspection

It comes after images showed dirty floors and rubbish at the restaurant.

By James Simpson
Rubbish under the worktops of the McDonald's in Mid Craigie. Image: Vicki Brown
Pictures were circulated of rubbish and dirty floors at the McDonald's in Mid Craigie. Image: Vicki Brown

A Dundee McDonald’s has passed a health inspection after pictures of the mucky restaurant went viral.

Vicki Brown shared images of dirty floors and rubbish strewn under the worktops at the Longtown Road restaurant.

Dundee City Council has carried out a follow-up check of the Mid Craigie eatery after the pictures went viral on April 2.

Vicki Brown hit out at the conditions at the McDonald’s branch in Dundee.

The local authority found the premises “clean with no issues identified”.

Vicki, 44, said she hopes lessons have “been learned” following the incident.

Dundee McDonald’s ‘below the standards of being acceptable’

Vicki said: “I certainly won’t be back to that particular restaurant, given the condition that we found it.

“That fell way below the standards of being acceptable and I’d like to think, given the reaction online, most people thought the same.

“There were thousands of comments regarding the conditions.

“The ice cream machine looked like it was on a life support machine.

“The scene behind that counter turned my stomach.”

Rubbish under the worktops. Image: Vicki Brown

She added: “Whilst I appreciate these restaurants can be busy, this simply wasn’t the case in this instance.

“Someone should have been tidying this up.

“If they can’t do that during the shift perhaps they need to close the place later in the evening for an hour to maintain it?”

Council says Mid Craigie restaurant is ‘clean’

Although pleased an inspection was carried out, the mother-of-two called for more regular random visits.

She said: “I do feel the response from the environmental team is very standard.

“I thought they’d be more shocked by the conditions I found the place in.

“This isn’t a wee restaurant, this is a big company and they shouldn’t have restaurants open to the public if they are in that condition.

“I just hope lessons have been learned but I do worry what’s happening out of sight.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Our environmental health team have carried out a follow-up visit to the site in which the premises were found to be clean with no issues identified.”

McDonald’s previously apologised to the customer for the state of the restaurant.

More from Dundee

South Road, Dundee.
Girl, 14, taken to hospital after being struck by car on busy Dundee road
The former taxi kiosk could be transformed into a community fridge if plans are approved. Image: Google Maps.
Former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk looks set for community fridge transformation
South Road, Dundee.
Woman, 34, arrested after young girl 'assaulted' in Dundee
The Apprentice star Mike Soutar.
Dundee businessman Mike Soutar relives shock moment he landed role on The Apprentice
Rosefield Street, Dundee.
Man robbed in broad daylight in Dundee's West End
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street in Dundee.
Man, 36, becomes fourth person charged over Dundee flat window death
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'naive' football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee…
Patryck Szymkum leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later to be sentenced.
Dundee domestic abuser abducted and terrorised partner and friend who tried to rescue her
Walton clawed at the taxi driver's face. Image: DC Thomson.
Clawing woman tried to 'get to eyes' of Dundee taxi driver in Boxing Day…
The incident happened at a bus stop on South Road. Image: Google Street View
Young girl who was 'slapped' at Dundee bus stop tracked down by police