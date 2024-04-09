‘Vile’ Dundee McDonald’s is ‘clean’ says council after follow-up inspection

A Dundee McDonald’s has passed a health inspection after pictures of the mucky restaurant went viral.

Vicki Brown shared images of dirty floors and rubbish strewn under the worktops at the Longtown Road restaurant.

Dundee City Council has carried out a follow-up check of the Mid Craigie eatery after the pictures went viral on April 2.

The local authority found the premises “clean with no issues identified”.

Vicki, 44, said she hopes lessons have “been learned” following the incident.

Dundee McDonald’s ‘below the standards of being acceptable’

Vicki said: “I certainly won’t be back to that particular restaurant, given the condition that we found it.

“That fell way below the standards of being acceptable and I’d like to think, given the reaction online, most people thought the same.

“There were thousands of comments regarding the conditions.

“The ice cream machine looked like it was on a life support machine.

“The scene behind that counter turned my stomach.”

She added: “Whilst I appreciate these restaurants can be busy, this simply wasn’t the case in this instance.

“Someone should have been tidying this up.

“If they can’t do that during the shift perhaps they need to close the place later in the evening for an hour to maintain it?”

Council says Mid Craigie restaurant is ‘clean’

Although pleased an inspection was carried out, the mother-of-two called for more regular random visits.

She said: “I do feel the response from the environmental team is very standard.

“I thought they’d be more shocked by the conditions I found the place in.

“This isn’t a wee restaurant, this is a big company and they shouldn’t have restaurants open to the public if they are in that condition.

“I just hope lessons have been learned but I do worry what’s happening out of sight.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Our environmental health team have carried out a follow-up visit to the site in which the premises were found to be clean with no issues identified.”

McDonald’s previously apologised to the customer for the state of the restaurant.