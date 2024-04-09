Girl, 14, taken to hospital after being struck by car on busy Dundee road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Girl, 14, taken to hospital after being struck by car on busy Dundee road

Police are investigating.

By James Simpson
South Road, Dundee.
Emergency services were called to South Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to South Road in the Charleston area of the city at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and the extent of the girls’ injuries is not yet known.

Police confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, April 8, 2024, police received a report of a road crash involving a 14-year-old girl and a car in South Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the young girl was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the car was uninjured, and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Rubbish under the worktops of the McDonald's in Mid Craigie. Image: Vicki Brown
'Vile' Dundee McDonald's is 'clean' says council after follow-up inspection
The former taxi kiosk could be transformed into a community fridge if plans are approved. Image: Google Maps.
Former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk looks set for community fridge transformation
South Road, Dundee.
Woman, 34, arrested after young girl 'assaulted' in Dundee
The Apprentice star Mike Soutar.
Dundee businessman Mike Soutar relives shock moment he landed role on The Apprentice
Rosefield Street, Dundee.
Man robbed in broad daylight in Dundee's West End
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street in Dundee.
Man, 36, becomes fourth person charged over Dundee flat window death
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'naive' football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee…
Patryck Szymkum leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later to be sentenced.
Dundee domestic abuser abducted and terrorised partner and friend who tried to rescue her
Walton clawed at the taxi driver's face. Image: DC Thomson.
Clawing woman tried to 'get to eyes' of Dundee taxi driver in Boxing Day…
The incident happened at a bus stop on South Road. Image: Google Street View
Young girl who was 'slapped' at Dundee bus stop tracked down by police