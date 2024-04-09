Girl, 14, taken to hospital after being struck by car on busy Dundee road

A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to South Road in the Charleston area of the city at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and the extent of the girls’ injuries is not yet known.

Police confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, April 8, 2024, police received a report of a road crash involving a 14-year-old girl and a car in South Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the young girl was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the car was uninjured, and enquiries are ongoing.”