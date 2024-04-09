Forfar nightclub to join daytime disco craze with rave for over 25s

A Forfar nightclub is set to join the daytime disco craze by launching an afternoon event next month.

Royal Nightclub has revealed details of its Club Days event, which is set to take place between 3pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 25.

The event, aimed at those over 25s, will have songs from the 80s and 90s.

Scott McCrum, who runs the nightclub and is also the DJ, said: “I ran a similar event in Glasgow a few months ago for over-50s. It was really busy.

“I’m originally from Forfar and I’m moving back after 20 years. I’ve been DJing in the club and the owners suggested, before I took over, that we should do an afternoon event.”

Daytime discos have started to gain popularity in the past few months, with over-30s events held in Dundee and Perth.

Actress Vicky McClure has also organised a UK tour with her husband, producer Jonny Owen.

High interest in Forfar nightclub’s over-25s disco

Scott said: “I thought it would be a fun thing to do. People in the area still enjoy going out but want to go to their bed at a good time.

“I’ve heard from several folk that they’re interested in going. I’ve been told that there’ll be some hen parties attending too.

“It’s going to be a great time, people are going to be listening to the songs they loved when they were younger.

“They’ll be able to get home at a good time without having to stand and wait for a taxi. It’s a win-win.”

Advance tickets for the event will cost £5 when they become available on Skiddle, and £6 at the door.