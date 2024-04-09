Forfar nightclub to join daytime disco craze with rave for over 25s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar nightclub to join daytime disco craze with rave for over 25s

"People in the area still enjoy going out but want to go to their bed at a good time."

By Ben MacDonald
Royal Nightclub, Forfar
The Royal Nightclub in Forfar will host the over-25s event in May. Image: Royal Nightclub/Facebook

A Forfar nightclub is set to join the daytime disco craze by launching an afternoon event next month.

Royal Nightclub has revealed details of its Club Days event, which is set to take place between 3pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 25.

The event, aimed at those over 25s, will have songs from the 80s and 90s.

Scott McCrum, who runs the nightclub and is also the DJ, said: “I ran a similar event in Glasgow a few months ago for over-50s. It was really busy.

“I’m originally from Forfar and I’m moving back after 20 years. I’ve been DJing in the club and the owners suggested, before I took over, that we should do an afternoon event.”

Club Days poster
A poster for the event. Image: Supplied

Daytime discos have started to gain popularity in the past few months, with over-30s events held in Dundee and Perth.

Actress Vicky McClure has also organised a UK tour with her husband, producer Jonny Owen.

High interest in Forfar nightclub’s over-25s disco

Scott said: “I thought it would be a fun thing to do. People in the area still enjoy going out but want to go to their bed at a good time.

“I’ve heard from several folk that they’re interested in going. I’ve been told that there’ll be some hen parties attending too.

“It’s going to be a great time, people are going to be listening to the songs they loved when they were younger.

“They’ll be able to get home at a good time without having to stand and wait for a taxi. It’s a win-win.”

Advance tickets for the event will cost £5 when they become available on Skiddle, and £6 at the door.

