Fife Woman taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash that left car damaged on pavement Police say inquiries are ongoing into the incident. By Ellidh Aitken April 9 2024, 4:28pm April 9 2024, 4:28pm Woman taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash that left car damaged on pavement The car was left damaged on the pavement after the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to Brodick Road at around 5.40pm on Monday. The crash involved one car that was left damaged on the pavement. Officers say inquiries are ongoing into the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.40pm on Monday, 8 April, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on Brodick Road, Kirkcaldy. "A woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing."
