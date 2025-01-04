No Sam Dalby contact from Wrexham as fan anthem is music to ears of Dundee United goal machine

Sam Dalby has received no contact from Wrexham regarding his future as the Dundee United goal machine continues to lap up life at Tannadice.

Dalby, 24, joined the Tangerines on a season-long loan last August after falling down the pecking order at the Racecourse Ground and has swiftly become a smash hit for Jim Goodwin’s Terrors.

His dramatic derby winner against Dundee – converting a super Kevin Holt delivery – was his 10th goal of the season, with Dalby hitting double figures for the first time since representing Southend United in the National League in 2021/22.

With Dalby out of contract in the summer, United boss Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to make the switch a permanent one.

Meanwhile, as he has turned out for Wrexham and United this term, he cannot play for another team until next season.

However, Dalby’s magnificent form has sparked fears among some Arabs that the Welsh club could recall the player during the January transfer window in a bid to bolster their League One promotion push.

Dalby: I just want to play

Addressing that prospect, Dalby said: “I’ve not heard anything, yet. It’s the January transfer window and I don’t know when they can call me back. We will see.

“I just want to play, and this is a great place to be. We are doing well and I’m scoring goals. I’m happy.

“I hit double figures at Southend, but this is the first time since then. Playing regular football and finding my feet has helped. I just want to keep improving.”

Unsurprisingly, becoming the first United player to score 10 top-flight goals since Nadir Ciftci (14) in 2014/15 has given the adoring Arabs plenty of cause to serenade their No.19.

The song dedicated to Dalby – declaring him the “best in Scotland” to the tune of Italian liberation anthem Bella Ciao – has been deafening around the grounds in recent weeks.

“That feeling that I’m going to score every time I go onto the pitch is something I’ve got at the minute,” added Dalby.

“The fans singing my name all game gives me a boost and I always feel like I’m going to get a goal for them. They’ve welcomed me from the start, which is a good feeling.”

He added: “I’ve had a couple of songs at different clubs, but this is the best one. It’s quite catchy and they seem to be singing it all game. It’s a good one!”

Games coming thick and fast

Next up for the high-flying Terrors is Sunday’s visit of Hearts, with United fresh from leapfrogging Aberdeen and defending a record of just one defeat in their last 10 games.

Dalby added: “We are up to third in the league but we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We have a lot of games coming thick and fast now.”