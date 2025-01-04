No Sam Dalby contact from Wrexham as fan anthem is music to ears of Dundee United goal machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

No Sam Dalby contact from Wrexham as fan anthem is music to ears of Dundee United goal machine

Could Dalby be recalled during the January transfer window?

By Alan Temple
Dundee United attacker Sam Dalby salutes his adoring fans.
Sam Dalby salutes his adoring fans. Image: Shutterstock

Sam Dalby has received no contact from Wrexham regarding his future as the Dundee United goal machine continues to lap up life at Tannadice.

Dalby, 24, joined the Tangerines on a season-long loan last August after falling down the pecking order at the Racecourse Ground and has swiftly become a smash hit for Jim Goodwin’s Terrors.

His dramatic derby winner against Dundee – converting a super Kevin Holt delivery – was his 10th goal of the season, with Dalby hitting double figures for the first time since representing Southend United in the National League in 2021/22.

With Dalby out of contract in the summer, United boss Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to make the switch a permanent one.

Meanwhile, as he has turned out for Wrexham and United this term, he cannot play for another team until next season.

Sam Dalby fires past Trevor Carson to give Dundee United the win over Dundee
Sam Dalby fires past Trevor Carson to give Dundee United the win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

However, Dalby’s magnificent form has sparked fears among some Arabs that the Welsh club could recall the player during the January transfer window in a bid to bolster their League One promotion push.

Dalby: I just want to play

Addressing that prospect, Dalby said: “I’ve not heard anything, yet. It’s the January transfer window and I don’t know when they can call me back. We will see.

“I just want to play, and this is a great place to be. We are doing well and I’m scoring goals. I’m happy.

“I hit double figures at Southend, but this is the first time since then. Playing regular football and finding my feet has helped. I just want to keep improving.”

Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner. Image: SNS

Unsurprisingly, becoming the first United player to score 10 top-flight goals since Nadir Ciftci (14) in 2014/15 has given the adoring Arabs plenty of cause to serenade their No.19.

The song dedicated to Dalby – declaring him the “best in Scotland” to the tune of Italian liberation anthem Bella Ciao – has been deafening around the grounds in recent weeks.

“That feeling that I’m going to score every time I go onto the pitch is something I’ve got at the minute,” added Dalby.

The fans singing my name all game gives me a boost and I always feel like I’m going to get a goal for them. They’ve welcomed me from the start, which is a good feeling.”

He added: “I’ve had a couple of songs at different clubs, but this is the best one. It’s quite catchy and they seem to be singing it all game. It’s a good one!”

Games coming thick and fast

Next up for the high-flying Terrors is Sunday’s visit of Hearts, with United fresh from leapfrogging Aberdeen and defending a record of just one defeat in their last 10 games.

Dalby added: “We are up to third in the league but we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We have a lot of games coming thick and fast now.”

More from Dundee United

The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
5 Dundee United talking points: Derby triumph NO smash and grab as key Jim…
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park
Dundee United Jim Goodwin is keen to secure reinforcements.
Jim Goodwin on January transfer window plans as Dundee United boss reveals Louis Moult…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin salutes the packed travelling support.
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United late show as best yet – but sounds Aberdeen…
7
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m…
3
A pyro display during the Louth derby
The Dundee United ace who felt the fury of his hometown on derby day
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is 'the best in the country'
Dundee United players take the acclaim of the fans at Tannadice
What to expect from Dundee United's January transfer window
Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?

Conversation