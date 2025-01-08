Jort van der Sande opens up on Dundee United goal drought ahead of Celtic test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jort van der Sande opens up on Dundee United goal drought ahead of Celtic test

The Bonaire international is yet to ripple the net in tangerine.

Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee
Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jort van der Sande admits he is “desperate” to break his Dundee United goal duck – but will continue to prioritise collective success over personal glory.

The 28-year-old is yet to ripple the net for the Tangerines in 23 appearances this term, albeit 14 of those have been from the substitutes bench.

Van der Sande’s efforts have not gone unappreciated by boss Jim Goodwin or his teammates, with the Bonaire internationalist often fulfilling a thankless task of pressing, battling for 50/50 balls and linking up with midfielders.

Nevertheless, the former ADO Den Haag man is acutely aware that many onlookers will pass judgement on the “zero” in his goals scored column – and he revealed that fellow United players are roaring him on every time he steps on the pitch.

Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“When I am up there (in attack), I work as hard as I can, and I want to have an impact for the team,” said van der Sande. “If I do that, then I am satisfied.

“I am really desperate for a goal – and I think that feeling is living in the dressing room. When I am coming on, everyone is saying, “take a shot, today it will happen!”

“But it is important to not let it get into your mind. You need to play as freely as possible and not worry about the goal – and hopefully it will come.

“I have friends in the game I speak to for advice, and it is a topic that comes up, but sometimes you just need to have a laugh about it. Things like this can happen – strikers can have periods without goals – and it can be a challenge.

“I think I am dealing with it well. I’m not being negative about it.”

He added: “I just want Dundee United to win matches. If I’m the one scoring, that is perfect. If the goals come from someone else, then it’s just as important.”

Positive thinking

Celtic Park would be a hell of a stage on which to bag his maiden goal.

The runaway league leaders are firm favourites to see off the challenge of the weary Terrors, who slipped to a meek 1-0 defeat to Hearts on Sunday afternoon.

Van der Sande is acutely aware of the mountainous challenge that lies ahead, even if he may not know the full extent of United’s miserable record in Glasgow’s east end – last winning there in 1992 (48 visits ago).

However, he is not ready to throw in the towel without a fight.

Dundee United attacker Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sancde is yet to find the net for United. Image: SNS

“When you go to Celtic Park, you know it’s going to be a difficult match,” he continued. “It’s a game where you are not likely to get points – but we can take a lot of confidence from how we played here (Tannadice) against them, getting a 0-0 draw.

“There’s no reason to go there with another attitude.

“Every team, other than maybe Rangers, goes to Celtic Park with the idea of being defensively at their best. And if we are really good defensively, and create chances on the break, then there is no reason why we cannot think about getting at least a point.”

No travel sickness for United

That positivity will be essential during an onerous run of fixtures.

The trip to Parkhead is the first of five away games in their next six outings. The sole home match is against Rangers.

However, van der Sande is adamant United – boasting the second-best away record in the Premiership after Celtic – have nothing to fear from life on the road.

Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande is in line to make his 24th appearance for United on Wednesday night. Image: Dundee United FC

He added: “That away record is important. We are not one of those teams that can only win home matches. We are just as strong in away games as we are at Tannadice.

“So, we don’t look at this run with any fear, saying, “oh no, it’s all away games”. It is not a big thing.”

More from Dundee United

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Dundee United recall talented youngster from loan ahead of Celtic showdown
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
LEE WILKIE: Big calls don't faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be…
The Premiership's top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term
Sam Dalby future addressed by Wrexham boss amid sparkling Dundee United form
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Inside Dundee United preparations for Celtic mission as Tangerines bid to 'frustrate life out…
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Dundee United will have 'eye on St Mirren' in Celtic clash as Jim Goodwin…
Dundee United create a late scramble in the Hearts box
4 Dundee United talking points: How should weary Tangerines approach Celtic clash?
Hearts emerged victorious at Tannadice.
Jim Goodwin explains ruthless Dundee United double substitution and laments fatigue in Hearts defeat
United players celebrate the equaliser against Dundee
The Dundee United derby hero who was 'up all night' with sickness bug
Dundee United attacker Sam Dalby salutes his adoring fans.
No Sam Dalby contact from Wrexham as fan anthem is music to ears of…
The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice…
2

Conversation