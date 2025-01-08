Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date

Liam Russell, previously jailed for a series of sex offences, admitted the attack on "bullying" inmate Duncan McLaren at the jail's C-Hall in March.

By Jamie Buchan
Liam Russell.
A convicted sex offender is back behind bars for carrying out a brutal assault in Perth Prison the day before he was due to be released.

Liam Russell admitted the attack on “bullying” inmate Duncan McLaren at the jail’s C-Hall in March.

Perth Sheriff Court head how other prisoners piled on as Russell pinned his victim against the wall of his cell and delivered blow after blow.

The 27-year-old from Fife, previously jailed for a string of sex offences, confessed to guards investigating the attack – despite being just 24 hours from liberty.

Other prisoners assisted

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “At the time of the offence, the accused was serving a sentence at HMP Perth with one day remaining prior to his release.

“This locus in this case is cell 15 in C-Hall.

“Duncan McLaren is one of the occupants of the cell and had been residing there for about a week.

Perth Prison C hall.
“However, during that time cellmate Robert Gillies accused Mr McLaren of bullying him.”

McLaren later claimed it was Gillies who was the bully.

“At about 5.10pm, Mr McLaren made his way back to his cell at locking up time.

“As he entered his cell, the accused – who resided in the cell next door – came in and closed the door behind him.

“The accused then began punching Mr McLaren to the head.

“Mr McLaren was pinned against the wall and threw a few punches at the accused in an attempt to defend himself.”

Other inmates entered and joined in the assault on McLaren, leaving him bloodied and requiring stitches to an ear wound.

A breach of prison rules

Russell admitted the March 3 2024 assault.

Solicitor Ian Loach said his client had been remanded since the offence.

Russell was friends with Mr Gillies, who had told him his concerns about his cellmate, he said.

“Mr Russell had gone to speak to Mr McLaren and try to persuade him to cease his behaviour.

“He was trying to defend his friend but there was an argument, which led to this assault.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Russell: “I also note that you have a previous conviction for breaching prison rules by having some sort of mobile device.

“It is important that these rules are followed for the safety of other prisoners and prison officers alike.

“Your behaviour caused a breach to that order and also caused a fellow prisoner to sustain injury.”

The sheriff sentenced Russell to eight months behind bars.

Criminal history

When he was aged 18, Russell groomed a 15-year-old girl online and travelled 150 miles to meet her at her Ross-shire school.

He took the girl to the school bike sheds and fondled her before she went into class.

Then living in Dunfermline, Russell was jailed after he admitted three sex offences involving two teenage girls at Inverness Sheriff Court.

In 2015, a court heard Russell posted an indecent video to a social networking site on February 27 of that year showing a woman performing a sex act.

He also posted a message that the woman in the video was a 16-year-old girl he knew, causing distress to the teenager and her mother.

Russell also admitted travelling to Ross-shire on March 18, while on bail, with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with a teenager and groping her in the school grounds.

In 2022, he was jailed again for breaching terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

