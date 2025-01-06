Dundee United will have ‘eye on St Mirren’ in Celtic clash as Jim Goodwin offers David Babunski fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United will have ‘eye on St Mirren’ in Celtic clash as Jim Goodwin offers David Babunski fitness update

The Tangerines looked jaded on Sunday and the fixture list doesn't thin out this week.

Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United will have one eye on St Mirren when the Tangerines travel to face Celtic on Wednesday evening.

United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts on Sunday afternoon and, playing their fifth game in 14 days, looked jaded as James Penrice secured a deserved three points for the visitors.

A packed schedule continues this week with the trip to Glasgow before Saturday’s showdown against the Buddies.

Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald remain notable absentees, while David Babunski is a doubt through illness.

And Goodwin acknowledges that a delicate balancing act will be required in the coming days.

Hearts emerged victorious at Tannadice.
Hearts emerged victorious at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“Going to Parkhead is probably the most difficult game we could have, with Celtic in the form they are in,” said the United gaffer.

“They had a great result against St Mirren on Sunday, and we need to try to make sure the players are recovered and ready.

“We have several players carrying knocks and niggles, so we’ll see what kind of team we have available to us on Wednesday – and we’ll have one eye on the game on Saturday against St Mirren.

“It’s about getting the balance right; putting a team on the park on Wednesday that’s competitive enough and capable of getting a result, while leaving enough in the tank for that quick turnaround for St Mirren.”

Goodwin: Organisation and pace essential

United have already claimed a draw against the Hoops at Tannadice this term, holding Brendan Rodgers’ side to a 0-0 stalemate at Tannadice.

Goodwin readily concedes that Celtic are a different proposition on their own patch – but wants his side to show comparable defensive diligence and concentration, while carrying a threat on the break.

Jim Goodwin has two taxing fixtures, and finite options, to juggle during a testing week
Goodwin has two taxing fixtures, and finite options, to juggle during a testing week. Image: SNS

“Celtic at Parkhead is slightly different to Celtic away from home,” Goodwin continued. “However, I thought the overall performance here at Tannadice was very good without the ball.

“We recognise that Celtic will dominate possession on Wednesday – they have done in every game at home – and the shape, discipline and concentration levels will need to be sky high because we know they can cut you open.

We need to make sure those distances are right, then get pace in the team so we can carry a threat on the counterattack.”

Babunski on comeback trail

Offering an update on Babunski’s availability after missing out on United’s last two match-day squads, Goodwin added: “David was still recovering from illness (on Sunday).

“Hopefully he’ll be available for the game on Wednesday and, if not, then he should be back for Saturday.”

