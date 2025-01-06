Dundee United will have ‘eye on St Mirren’ in Celtic clash as Jim Goodwin offers David Babunski fitness update

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United will have one eye on St Mirren when the Tangerines travel to face Celtic on Wednesday evening.

United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts on Sunday afternoon and, playing their fifth game in 14 days, looked jaded as James Penrice secured a deserved three points for the visitors.

A packed schedule continues this week with the trip to Glasgow before Saturday’s showdown against the Buddies.

Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald remain notable absentees, while David Babunski is a doubt through illness.

And Goodwin acknowledges that a delicate balancing act will be required in the coming days.

“Going to Parkhead is probably the most difficult game we could have, with Celtic in the form they are in,” said the United gaffer.

“They had a great result against St Mirren on Sunday, and we need to try to make sure the players are recovered and ready.

“We have several players carrying knocks and niggles, so we’ll see what kind of team we have available to us on Wednesday – and we’ll have one eye on the game on Saturday against St Mirren.

“It’s about getting the balance right; putting a team on the park on Wednesday that’s competitive enough and capable of getting a result, while leaving enough in the tank for that quick turnaround for St Mirren.”

Goodwin: Organisation and pace essential

United have already claimed a draw against the Hoops at Tannadice this term, holding Brendan Rodgers’ side to a 0-0 stalemate at Tannadice.

Goodwin readily concedes that Celtic are a different proposition on their own patch – but wants his side to show comparable defensive diligence and concentration, while carrying a threat on the break.

“Celtic at Parkhead is slightly different to Celtic away from home,” Goodwin continued. “However, I thought the overall performance here at Tannadice was very good without the ball.

“We recognise that Celtic will dominate possession on Wednesday – they have done in every game at home – and the shape, discipline and concentration levels will need to be sky high because we know they can cut you open.

“We need to make sure those distances are right, then get pace in the team so we can carry a threat on the counterattack.”

Babunski on comeback trail

Offering an update on Babunski’s availability after missing out on United’s last two match-day squads, Goodwin added: “David was still recovering from illness (on Sunday).

“Hopefully he’ll be available for the game on Wednesday and, if not, then he should be back for Saturday.”