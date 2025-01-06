LEE WILKIE: Dundee will get stronger if key men keep doing what they did against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee will get stronger if key men keep doing what they did against St Johnstone

The Dark Blues' win over St Johnstone was a crucial one.

Simon Murray, pictured at full-time against St Johnstone, played a key role in Dundee's win in Perth. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

I fully expect Dundee to get stronger as the season progresses.

Sunday’s win at St Johnstone, though not always pretty, was a big one for Tony Docherty and his men.

He clearly had a game plan in place – try to hit Saints hard at the start and blow them out of the water.

Their style probably suits the game going on longer while Dundee have shown they aren’t good at sitting on leads this term.

So it couldn’t have worked any better.

It was a strange game but Dundee just needed a win to get over the derby and some of their recent form.

It was vital.

Dundee celebrate a crucial win. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Especially when you look at the other results around the league with Ross County and Hearts winning.

The points are on the board and that’s thanks to key men stepping up again.

Simon Murray has four goals in three games now.

More importantly he’s opened the scoring in the past three games.

Set them on their way to victory at St Mirren then put Dundee in a great position in the derby and Sunday kicked off a big win.

That’s massive, especially with the injuries struggles right now.

Start to get players back fit and some new signings in the door and Dundee will be in a decent place.

They need new faces but it’s a difficult window and right now they have what they have.

It’s hard when your centre-backs are dropping like flies.

The defence is obviously a big problem that needs some work this month.

Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson’s return has been a boost for Dundee’s defence. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

During intense sections of the season like this one where there are games coming thick and fast you can rotate midfielders and forwards quite happily with no real issue.

It’s not the same in defence, though.

You want a settled backline, the players building that working relationship on the park.

They’ve not had too much of that lately.

However, I do have to credit the three who played on Sunday and in the derby.

Clark Robertson has gone above and beyond by coming straight back into the team after his injury and playing two full games back-to-back.

Ryan Astley too is becoming a really consistent performer.

And massive credit to Luke Graham.

Luke Graham goes up against Sam Dalby in the New Year derby. Image: Shutterstock

He’s a young player who has been out on loan before being thrown right into the deep end in a derby.

He dealt with it well, though he could have done better for the winning goal, and will learn from the experience.

But he’s stepped up a level from the Championship and has basically come into a completely new team. He’s not been training with Dundee for months but suddenly comes back and is thrust right into action. Fair play to the kid.

Now he has an even bigger test on Thursday when Rangers come calling.

Dundee have a chance in this one – Rangers’ away form has shown they concede goals.
It’ll be very tough but it’s also winnable.

