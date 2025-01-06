Dundee’s key matchwinning moment at St Johnstone picked out as plans for new Dee ‘buzz bomb’ Cesar Garza explained

“Outstanding” attacking threat won the day for Dundee at St Johnstone.

That’s the assessment of Dens boss Tony Docherty after his side rattled in three goals in 22 minutes to earn a 3-1 victory over the struggling Saints.

After taking a three-goal lead so early in the game, Dundee’s gameplan came into effect.

And Docherty was delighted with its success.

“We looked such a threat,” he said.

“It was something we worked on to absorb a bit of pressure and then to hit on the counter.

“The third goal absolutely typified what we are. We win the ball and then we break so quick.

“The front three carry such a threat and that third goal for me was outstanding. That really won the game for us.”

Seun Adewumi

Two of the front three – Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden – got on the scoresheet.

Seun Adewumi was the third of the attacking trio and impressed once more with his direct dribbling.

And Docherty expects the Austrian to get better and better should his loan deal be extended until the end of the season.

“Seun came into the squad later so it was important that he get integrated,” the Dark Blues boss explained.

“He started to see what the league was all about. But I think you can see now what a top quality player he is.

“There’s still a lot of development there. But the things he’s got are uncoachable.

“The pace, the power, the decision-making, the quality. Outstanding.

“He’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Cesar Garza

Adewumi’s arrival at Dens Park is the result of a strategic partnership Dundee have with English Championship side Burnley.

Another such agreement was recently made with Mexican top-flight outfit Monterrey.

And saw midfielder Cesar Garza arrive on loan.

Garza made his first Premiership appearance at St Johnstone, coming off the bench for the final 14 minutes.

Docherty revealed the plan is to follow the same plan that has seen Adewumi make such an impact.

“I thought he did really well,” the Dundee boss said of Garza.

“We see that he’s a wee buzz bomb.

“He’s been waiting for his opportunity. He came over all the way from Mexico.

“Cesar has trained with the squad. He’s had a look.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with him and letting him watch the games.

“Because you need to see what the Scottish Premiership’s like before you get into it.

“It’s similar to what Seun’s done.

“But once you get into that environment, I think these are players that can really contribute to the team and make an impact in Scottish football.”