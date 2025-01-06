Dundee’s key matchwinning moment at St Johnstone picked out as plans for new Dee ‘buzz bomb’ Cesar Garza explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s key matchwinning moment at St Johnstone picked out as plans for new Dee ‘buzz bomb’ Cesar Garza explained

Tony Docherty was delighted with the attacking threat shown by his side in the 3-1 win at St Johnstone.

By George Cran
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal
Seb Palmer-Houlden takes the acclaim after grabbing Dundee's second in victory at St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Outstanding” attacking threat won the day for Dundee at St Johnstone.

That’s the assessment of Dens boss Tony Docherty after his side rattled in three goals in 22 minutes to earn a 3-1 victory over the struggling Saints.

After taking a three-goal lead so early in the game, Dundee’s gameplan came into effect.

And Docherty was delighted with its success.

“We looked such a threat,” he said.

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray impressed
Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray grabbed a goal each. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It was something we worked on to absorb a bit of pressure and then to hit on the counter.

“The third goal absolutely typified what we are. We win the ball and then we break so quick.

“The front three carry such a threat and that third goal for me was outstanding. That really won the game for us.”

Seun Adewumi

Two of the front three – Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden – got on the scoresheet.

Seun Adewumi was the third of the attacking trio and impressed once more with his direct dribbling.

And Docherty expects the Austrian to get better and better should his loan deal be extended until the end of the season.

Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi was a constant menace against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Seun came into the squad later so it was important that he get integrated,” the Dark Blues boss explained.

“He started to see what the league was all about. But I think you can see now what a top quality player he is.

“There’s still a lot of development there. But the things he’s got are uncoachable.

“The pace, the power, the decision-making, the quality. Outstanding.

“He’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Cesar Garza

Adewumi’s arrival at Dens Park is the result of a strategic partnership Dundee have with English Championship side Burnley.

Another such agreement was recently made with Mexican top-flight outfit Monterrey.

And saw midfielder Cesar Garza arrive on loan.

Garza made his first Premiership appearance at St Johnstone, coming off the bench for the final 14 minutes.

Cesar Garza
Tony Docherty congratulates Cesar Garza after making his Dundee debut. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Docherty revealed the plan is to follow the same plan that has seen Adewumi make such an impact.

“I thought he did really well,” the Dundee boss said of Garza.

“We see that he’s a wee buzz bomb.

“He’s been waiting for his opportunity. He came over all the way from Mexico.

“Cesar has trained with the squad. He’s had a look.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with him and letting him watch the games.

“Because you need to see what the Scottish Premiership’s like before you get into it.

“It’s similar to what Seun’s done.

“But once you get into that environment, I think these are players that can really contribute to the team and make an impact in Scottish football.”

Conversation