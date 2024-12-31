Tony Docherty reveals ‘fantastic news’ on Seun Adewumi loan deal as Dundee boss gives injury update on defenders and Scott Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty reveals ‘fantastic news’ on Seun Adewumi loan deal as Dundee boss gives injury update on defenders and Scott Fraser

The Dark Blues head into Thursday's derby with a host of injury issues.

By George Cran
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Seun Adewumi has impressed for Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Dundee have “assurances” from Burnley that Seun Adewumi’s loan stay will be extended until the end of the season.

Courier Sport revealed this week his deal is set to expire on January 12, meaning he’ll only be available for the next three games before heading back to Turf Moor.

The Austria U/21 international has made a real impact in recent weeks with his pacey direct play and has become a regular in Tony Docherty’s side.

The Dens boss has now revealed that it is likely Adewumi’s spell will be extended until the end of the season.

He said: “We are in constant talks with our recruitment team and we are in constant talks with Burnley as well.

“There hasn’t been any paperwork done on it but we have assurances that Adewumi will be with us.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“That is fantastic news for us.

“Seun is a real talented player.

“He has grown and grown with each game and I can see the relationship now between him and the fans.

“I have always said the Dundee fans recognise good players.

“They are very much behind Seun and there is a brilliant relationship there. Seun responds to that.

“We are seeing the real development of a top footballer but we need to remember he is a young man and needs all the help he can get.

“The help he is getting from the fans and staff can only help him to continue to put in the level of performances he is putting in and improving.”

Garza and Kelly

Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza is on loan at Dundee from Mexican outfit Monterrey. Image: David Young

Docherty said no decision has been made as yet on Sean Kelly’s contract which expires after Thursday’s derby at home to Dundee United.

They are, though, hopeful of having Cesar Garza available to face the Tangerines.

The Mexican has joined the club on a year-long loan from Monterrey and has received his visa.

However, clearance is still needed to confirm his registration with the transfer window opening on January 1.

Injuries

Who else may be available is yet to be confirmed.

Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio went off at the same time in Sunday’s win at St Mirren with a hamstring and ankle injury respectively.

Neither has been ruled out yet but Docherty admits there is “concern” over the defenders.

There is, however, good news on Clark Robertson and Scott Fraser, though neither will be fit for Thursday.

Billy Koumetio got injured at St Mirren
Defender Billy Koumetio was stretchered off at St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“It’s a bit unprecedented to have so many injuries in the same area,” Docherty said.

“That’s seven injuries with five being centre-halves.

“We are still awaiting information on [Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio].

“We’ll wait and see exactly what comes back from that.

“But it is an area of concern, of course.

“We’ll analyse the squad and see where we are on Thursday.

“Clark Robertson is back training, Portales not, but Luke Graham has come back from loan.

“It is quite unprecedented but in times of adversity it does highlight the character, spirit and mentality of the squad.”

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Also back in light training is Joe Shaughnessy as he continues his long-term rehab from his cruciate ligament injury.

And Scott Fraser’s groin injury is on the mend after a lengthy period out.

“Scott is getting closer,” Docherty said.

“He’s not far away. He is now training. He’s back on the grass.

“He’s not in with the squad yet but he’s making progress.”

Lyall Cameron and Ethan Ingram were both limping at the end of Sunday’s win over St Mirren but both have been patched up and are expected to be fit to play against United on Thursday.

