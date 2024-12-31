Tony Docherty reveals ‘fantastic news’ on Seun Adewumi loan deal as Dundee boss gives injury update on defenders and Scott Fraser

Dundee have “assurances” from Burnley that Seun Adewumi’s loan stay will be extended until the end of the season.

Courier Sport revealed this week his deal is set to expire on January 12, meaning he’ll only be available for the next three games before heading back to Turf Moor.

The Austria U/21 international has made a real impact in recent weeks with his pacey direct play and has become a regular in Tony Docherty’s side.

The Dens boss has now revealed that it is likely Adewumi’s spell will be extended until the end of the season.

He said: “We are in constant talks with our recruitment team and we are in constant talks with Burnley as well.

“There hasn’t been any paperwork done on it but we have assurances that Adewumi will be with us.

“That is fantastic news for us.

“Seun is a real talented player.

“He has grown and grown with each game and I can see the relationship now between him and the fans.

“I have always said the Dundee fans recognise good players.

“They are very much behind Seun and there is a brilliant relationship there. Seun responds to that.

“We are seeing the real development of a top footballer but we need to remember he is a young man and needs all the help he can get.

“The help he is getting from the fans and staff can only help him to continue to put in the level of performances he is putting in and improving.”

Garza and Kelly

Docherty said no decision has been made as yet on Sean Kelly’s contract which expires after Thursday’s derby at home to Dundee United.

They are, though, hopeful of having Cesar Garza available to face the Tangerines.

The Mexican has joined the club on a year-long loan from Monterrey and has received his visa.

However, clearance is still needed to confirm his registration with the transfer window opening on January 1.

Injuries

Who else may be available is yet to be confirmed.

Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio went off at the same time in Sunday’s win at St Mirren with a hamstring and ankle injury respectively.

Neither has been ruled out yet but Docherty admits there is “concern” over the defenders.

There is, however, good news on Clark Robertson and Scott Fraser, though neither will be fit for Thursday.

“It’s a bit unprecedented to have so many injuries in the same area,” Docherty said.

“That’s seven injuries with five being centre-halves.

“We are still awaiting information on [Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio].

“We’ll wait and see exactly what comes back from that.

“But it is an area of concern, of course.

“We’ll analyse the squad and see where we are on Thursday.

“Clark Robertson is back training, Portales not, but Luke Graham has come back from loan.

“It is quite unprecedented but in times of adversity it does highlight the character, spirit and mentality of the squad.”

Scott Fraser

Also back in light training is Joe Shaughnessy as he continues his long-term rehab from his cruciate ligament injury.

And Scott Fraser’s groin injury is on the mend after a lengthy period out.

“Scott is getting closer,” Docherty said.

“He’s not far away. He is now training. He’s back on the grass.

“He’s not in with the squad yet but he’s making progress.”

Lyall Cameron and Ethan Ingram were both limping at the end of Sunday’s win over St Mirren but both have been patched up and are expected to be fit to play against United on Thursday.