Lorraine Kelly’s Dundee links – and why she loves the city

A closer look at the TV presenter's decades-long ties with the City of Discovery.

Lorraine Kelly outside the V&A Museum
Lorraine Kelly is vocal about her love for Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

She may be from Glasgow but Lorraine Kelly is seen as an adopted Dundonian.

The TV presenter is a former long-term resident of the city and supports one of its football teams.

It is her passion for Dundee United that regularly brings her back to the City of Discovery.

As she continues to be one of TV’s best-loved personalities, we take a look at Lorraine’s links to Dundee and why she loves the city.

How did Lorraine Kelly’s love for Dundee start?

Lorraine’s main link to the city is her husband, Steve Smith.

The pair met as colleagues during their time on TV AM where Lorraine was a reporter and Steve was a camera operator.

Their first date was at Tannadice, where Steve took Lorraine to see Dundee United take on Hearts in 1985.

She said: “I fell in love with the man, the city and of course the team.”

Lorraine and Steve during a visit to Tannadice. Image: Alan Richardson

The couple were married at Mains Castle in Dundee in 1992, where Lorraine walked down the aisle to Bonnie Dundee.

Lorraine and Steve spent several years living in the Broughty Ferry area, where they raised daughter Rosie.

Earlier this year, she said: “I love the view of Dundee as you cross the bridge and from the top of the Law.

“We have made so many good friends over the years and enjoyed some brilliant nights out.”

Rector of Dundee University

In 2004, Lorraine was named the first female rector of Dundee University.

She saw off former MI5 agent David Shayler and BBC broadcaster Lesley Riddoch for the role.

At her inauguration, she said: “My main aim as rector is to be the voice of the students.

“I hope they will come to me with any problems or worries they may have – or any ideas to make things even better.”

Lorraine became Dundee University rector in 2004. Image: PA Archive/Press Association

To celebrate her new role, Lorraine took part in a pub crawl before she was inducted.

Students from the university women’s rugby team carried Lorraine in the special carriage, which stopped at three pubs on the way for refreshments.

She retained the role until 2007.

TV presenting in Dundee

In 2016, Lorraine welcomed in the New Year on board the HMS Unicorn as part of STV’s Hogmanay celebrations.

She was joined on the boat by Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross, Elaine C Smith and then Dundee United captain Sean Dillon.

Sanjeev Kohli and Lorraine hosted STV’s Children’s Appeal show in Dundee. Image: Kirsty Anderson

Also appearing were Jenni Falconer, The Voice UK’s Stevie McCrorie and Lorraine’s mum, Anne.

In 2022, Lorraine returned to the city to host STV’s Children’s Appeal show with Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli.

Lorraine Kelly’s favourite things about Dundee

In April, Lorraine shared her favourite things about the city with The Courier.

She told how she loved the “Desperate Dan-sized portions” at the Agacan on Perth Road, as well as stopping for a coffee in the Waterstones on Commercial Street.

Lorraine also revealed she had enjoyed some “great nights” in the Invercarse Hotel for Dundee United Hall of Fame events, as well as meeting friends at the Taypark House Hotel.

Why did Lorraine Kelly leave Dundee?

With more London-based work on the horizon and Rosie emigrating to Thailand, Lorraine and Steve left Dundee in 2018.

Having lived in the area since 2010, Steve had later moved to London and Lorraine started to find the commuting difficult.

She said: “Steve and I want to be together a bit more but that’s not to say we won’t go home a lot as all our friends and family live up there.”

Lorraine takes to the Tannadice field in 2020. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Their seven-bedroom property, Melfort on Duntrune Terrace, had its asking price cut twice after being put up for sale.

Lorraine said: “I could never not come home.

“I still have family up there, and of course, I support Dundee United, for my sins, so I’ll still be watching them when I can.”

One of her most recent trips to Tannadice was in November 2024, where granddaughter Billie enjoyed her first visit to the city.

Any hints of a Dundee return?

In August 2024, Lorraine revealed she always thinks about a permanent return “home”.

She said: “Rosie and I were talking about it the other day and we think we’ll eventually all end up coming back home.

“I miss Dundee a lot though. Rosie loved it there and still does, and she loves Edinburgh where she went to uni.

“Dundee is a great city and has a lot going for it. Like every other city in the world, it has its problems, but when you come over the bridge and see that setting, it’s absolutely beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Lorraine also joked that one of her outfits should go on display in the V&A.

Lorraine Kelly was unmasked on The Masked Singer on Saturday
Lorraine was unmasked as ‘Owl’ on The Masked Singer. Image: @lorraine/X

After appearing on TV’s The Masked Singer in 2024, where she performed as ‘Owl’, the presenter said: “We have to get the costumes displayed somewhere like the V&A.

“The V&A in Dundee has got a big space and we can put them all in there.

“I’d go and see them; they’re beautiful costumes.”

Conversation