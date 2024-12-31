Five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House reveals opening date

New five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House has revealed its opening date.

The property, located near the 18th green of the famous Old Course, formerly operated as The Scores Hotel.

It closed in October 2021, shortly after being acquired from Best Western by Wirefox and Links Collection Capital.

Initially an 18-month refurbishment was planned. A proposal for a five-storey extension was ditched by developers in 2023.

Now, after an investment running into millions of pounds, the hotel will open under the building’s original name, Seaton House.

Bookings are now being taken from March 1.

What’s inside Seaton House?

The hotel, located on The Scores, will have 42 bedrooms including six suites and three junior suites. Five bedrooms have their own private terrace.

Rooms include king-sized beds, timber flooring and oak panelling. The en-suite bathrooms have a rainfall shower.

The hotel has a restaurant, oyster bar and cocktail and whisky bar.

The Ondine Oyster and Grill, run by renowned chef Roy Brett of Ondine, Edinburgh, uses locally sourced seafood, fish and meats.

Another restaurant, The Boardroom, specialises in light bites including cheese, charcuterie and fish. Breakfast is also served here.

Old Tom’s Bar is described as a “celebration of Scottish golfing history”.

‘Next chapter of hospitality’ in Fife

An introductory offer of rooms at £200 a night is currently being advertised. People who book a two night stay in March or April also receive a bottle of champagne.

The hotel is expected to create more than 60 jobs. General manager Michael Davern was appointed in July.

Seaton House has described its offering to prospective customers in a newsletter update.

It states: “Nestled in the embrace of the first tee on the iconic Old Course, Seaton House is a hotel that knows what being a local is all about.

“It’s not just a stunning place to stay; it’s an invitation to be a part of the St Andrews story.

“Welcome to the next chapter of hospitality in the region, a new direction that honours a glorious past and points at a bright future.”