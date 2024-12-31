Five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House reveals opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House reveals opening date

Formerly The Scores Hotel, the property has been shut for more than three years as millions have been spent on a full renovation.

By Rob McLaren
Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House in St Andrews.
New five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House has revealed its opening date.

The property, located near the 18th green of the famous Old Course, formerly operated as The Scores Hotel.

It closed in October 2021, shortly after being acquired from Best Western by Wirefox and Links Collection Capital.

Initially an 18-month refurbishment was planned. A proposal for a five-storey extension was ditched by developers in 2023.

Now, after an investment running into millions of pounds, the hotel will open under the building’s original name, Seaton House.

Bookings are now being taken from March 1.

What’s inside Seaton House?

The hotel, located on The Scores, will have 42 bedrooms including six suites and three junior suites. Five bedrooms have their own private terrace.

Rooms include king-sized beds, timber flooring and oak panelling. The en-suite bathrooms have a rainfall shower.

The hotel has a restaurant, oyster bar and cocktail and whisky bar.

Old Tom’s Bar. Image: Seaton House

The Ondine Oyster and Grill, run by renowned chef Roy Brett of Ondine, Edinburgh, uses locally sourced seafood, fish and meats.

Another restaurant, The Boardroom, specialises in light bites including cheese, charcuterie and fish. Breakfast is also served here.

Old Tom’s Bar is described as a “celebration of Scottish golfing history”.

‘Next chapter of hospitality’ in Fife

An introductory offer of rooms at £200 a night is currently being advertised. People who book a two night stay in March or April also receive a bottle of champagne.

The hotel is expected to create more than 60 jobs. General manager Michael Davern was appointed in July.

Seaton House has described its offering to prospective customers in a newsletter update.

It states: “Nestled in the embrace of the first tee on the iconic Old Course, Seaton House is a hotel that knows what being a local is all about.

The Boardroom restaurant at Seaton House in St Andrews.

“It’s not just a stunning place to stay; it’s an invitation to be a part of the St Andrews story.

“Welcome to the next chapter of hospitality in the region, a new direction that honours a glorious past and points at a bright future.”

