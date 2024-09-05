St Andrews luxury hotel to create 60 jobs when it opens next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

St Andrews luxury hotel to create 60 jobs when it opens next year

The former Scores Hotel has been closed for almost three years for the extensive refurbishment.

By Rob McLaren
A bedroom within the luxury Seaton House hotel in St Andrews. Image: Seaton House.
A bedroom within the luxury Seaton House hotel in St Andrews. Image: Seaton House.

A luxury St Andrews hotel will create more than 60 jobs in St Andrews when it opens early next year.

The Scores Hotel shut in October 2021, with developers initially planning an 18-month refurbishment.

Proposals included a five-storey extension to the property but this was ditched by developers a year ago.

Now the hotel is planning to open in “early 2025” under the building’s original name of Seaton House.

Plans for Seaton House in St Andrews

The hotel on The Scores is a short distance from the first tee of the Old Course.

Operators Valor Hospitality Partners describe it as a “five-star boutique hotel”.

It will contain 42 bedrooms, including five suites and three junior suites.

The hotel will have two restaurants, a bar and outdoor terrace. The food and drink offering will use locally sourced ingredients as well as an extensive wine and whisky list.

Valor Hospitality Partners is currently advertising for six managerial roles, with an additional 56 jobs to follow.

One of the new luxury Seaton House bathrooms.

The roles advertised include operations manager, HR manager and restaurant manager.

General manager Michael Davern was appointed in July.

He said: “As the reopening of this local landmark draws ever closer, we are excited to be assembling a wonderful team.

“Working at Seaton House offers the chance to be a part of something truly special.

“We will be offering a variety of roles, some of which will allow members of the local community an exciting opportunity to start their hospitality career path.

“Everyone working at Seaton House will play a crucial role in creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

Who owns St Andrews?

The Scores Hotel was operated by Best Western until June 2021, when it was sold to Wirefox and Links Collection Capital.

At the time of the closure, the new owners said the decision to close the hotel was “not taken lightly”.

The Scores Hotel closed in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A redundancy process took place for staff, most of whom found alternative employment at a time the sector was desperate for workers.

US-based investment fund Links Collection Capital also owns Dunvegan Hotel in St Andrews.

The Courier has previously investigated who owns St Andrews hotels, pubs and golf courses.

