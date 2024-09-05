St Andrews luxury hotel to create 60 jobs when it opens next year

A luxury St Andrews hotel will create more than 60 jobs in St Andrews when it opens early next year.

The Scores Hotel shut in October 2021, with developers initially planning an 18-month refurbishment.

Proposals included a five-storey extension to the property but this was ditched by developers a year ago.

Now the hotel is planning to open in “early 2025” under the building’s original name of Seaton House.

Plans for Seaton House in St Andrews

The hotel on The Scores is a short distance from the first tee of the Old Course.

Operators Valor Hospitality Partners describe it as a “five-star boutique hotel”.

It will contain 42 bedrooms, including five suites and three junior suites.

The hotel will have two restaurants, a bar and outdoor terrace. The food and drink offering will use locally sourced ingredients as well as an extensive wine and whisky list.

Valor Hospitality Partners is currently advertising for six managerial roles, with an additional 56 jobs to follow.

The roles advertised include operations manager, HR manager and restaurant manager.

General manager Michael Davern was appointed in July.

He said: “As the reopening of this local landmark draws ever closer, we are excited to be assembling a wonderful team.

“Working at Seaton House offers the chance to be a part of something truly special.

“We will be offering a variety of roles, some of which will allow members of the local community an exciting opportunity to start their hospitality career path.

“Everyone working at Seaton House will play a crucial role in creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

Who owns St Andrews?

The Scores Hotel was operated by Best Western until June 2021, when it was sold to Wirefox and Links Collection Capital.

At the time of the closure, the new owners said the decision to close the hotel was “not taken lightly”.

A redundancy process took place for staff, most of whom found alternative employment at a time the sector was desperate for workers.

US-based investment fund Links Collection Capital also owns Dunvegan Hotel in St Andrews.

The Courier has previously investigated who owns St Andrews hotels, pubs and golf courses.