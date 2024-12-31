Luke Littler removed from Fife darts event

Darts superstar Luke Littler will no longer participate in an event being held in Fife.

The 17-year-old was set to take on current world champion Luke Humphries at the Pettycur Bay Holiday Park near Burntisland.

The event – titled the Kingdom 2025 Masters – will take place on Friday April 25.

Littler, who progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2025 PDC Darts World Championships on Monday, has been replaced by Adrian Lewis.

MDA Events, who are organising the event, have not stated why Littler will no longer be in attendance.

They also could not confirm whether refunds had been given.

The exhibition will also feature Scottish darts heroes Willie Borland and Robert Thornton.

Adrian Lewis replaces Luke Littler in Fife darts event

Lewis, who won successive world championships in 2011 and 2012, returned to the sport this year after a prolonged break.

He revealed last October that he was stepping away from the oche after over 20 years to care for his ill wife.

Standard tickets for the event cost £50 and include unreserved table seating.

VIP tickets, priced at £95, will include a meet and greet with the players and reserved table seating in the VIP area.

Platinum tickets – costing £295 – include entry into a nine-dart challenge with the chance to win a leg of darts on the main stage.

Tickets can be purchased on the Dart Shop website.