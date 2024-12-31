Luke Littler removed from Fife darts event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Luke Littler removed from Fife darts event

The teen sensation was set to star in the Kingdom 2025 Masters.

By Ben MacDonald
Luke Littler celebrates with the trophy after victory in the final against Luke Humphries during the 2024 BetMGM Premier League play-off at The O2, London. on Thursday May 23, 2024.
Luke Littler celebrates after beating Luke Humphries in the Premier League play-off in May. Image: PA

Darts superstar Luke Littler will no longer participate in an event being held in Fife.

The 17-year-old was set to take on current world champion Luke Humphries at the Pettycur Bay Holiday Park near Burntisland.

The event – titled the Kingdom 2025 Masters – will take place on Friday April 25.

Littler, who progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2025 PDC Darts World Championships on Monday, has been replaced by Adrian Lewis.

MDA Events, who are organising the event, have not stated why Littler will no longer be in attendance.

They also could not confirm whether refunds had been given.

The exhibition will also feature Scottish darts heroes Willie Borland and Robert Thornton.

Adrian Lewis replaces Luke Littler in Fife darts event

Lewis, who won successive world championships in 2011 and 2012, returned to the sport this year after a prolonged break.

He revealed last October that he was stepping away from the oche after over 20 years to care for his ill wife.

Former world darts champion Adrian Lewis to appear at Fife event
Adrian Lewis has replaced Luke Littler in the line-up. Image: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire

Standard tickets for the event cost £50 and include unreserved table seating.

VIP tickets, priced at £95, will include a meet and greet with the players and reserved table seating in the VIP area.

Platinum tickets – costing £295 – include entry into a nine-dart challenge with the chance to win a leg of darts on the main stage.

Tickets can be purchased on the Dart Shop website.

More from Fife

Missing people from Tayside and Fife
7 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Stewart Malcolm from Kelty received an MBE
Royal proclamation for state trumpeter as Fifer Stewart Malcolm awarded MBE
Heavy rain has caused flooding on several roads. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hogmanay weather: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, traced safe and well.
Missing Fife man, 57, from Springfield near Cupar found safe and well
Gillian Duncan, founder of East Neuk First Responders.
East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community
How the extension to St Andrews Holiday Park would look
St Andrews Holiday Park expansion plan withdrawn amid community backlash
Elie in North East Fife
Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action
4
New shops, a sports bar and a new high school in Monifieth will open in 2025. Image: DC Thomson/Orbit Communications/NORR architects
12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025
5
The arrival area at Feddinch.
Public given fresh chance to comment on major St Andrews golf resort plan after…
Carnoustie-raised fire chief Ross Haggart, who lives in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Conversation