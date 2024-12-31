EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly on why granddaughter is Dundee United’s ‘lucky mascot’

TV star Lorraine Kelly has revealed how her granddaughter might be Dundee United’s “lucky mascot”.

The presenter brought Billie north to see United in action earlier this season during the tot’s first trip to Scotland.

Lorraine stayed at Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, with daughter Rosie where they shared snaps of a “fabulous” weekend.

In a chat with The Courier, the star has also revealed where her love of United came from – and some of her favourite memories and players.

Lorraine said: “My baby granddaughter Billie has already been to her first game.

“It was at the start of November when we played Ross Country at home and beat them 3-0.

“She was eight weeks old and wore a wee Dundee United babygro.

“She is obviously a lucky mascot.”

Why does Lorraine Kelly support Dundee United?

Lorraine’s love for United is legendary – but given she is from Glasgow, why does she support the Tannadice club?

It is all down to her husband, Steve Smith, who worked as a cameraman during her time as the Scotland correspondent for TV AM.

Lorraine said: “Steve asked me on our first date back in 1985 to go and see Dundee United play Hearts at Tannadice.

“I fell in love with the man, the city and the team.

“Back then United had the most incredible team.

“I saw them beat Barcelona and get to the finals of the Uefa and Scottish Cup in the same season.

“Sadly we were runners-up both times but it was an incredible time.”

Lorraine Kelly’s favourite Dundee United players

Lorraine was able to join 20,000 other United fans in seeing the side win the Scottish Cup in 2010.

She was also in attendance when the side secured their return to the Premiership in April.

She said: “My favourite players include Eamonn Bannon, Dave Narey, Paul Hegarty, Paul Sturrock and John Holt.

“We named our cat after Maurice Malpas.

“When I lived in Dundee we would get to most games and we try to get home as often as possible as Steve and I are both season ticket holders.

“I always watch the games on DUTV, it’s the next best thing to being at the game.”

The Courier has also taken a look at Lorraine’s links to Dundee, and why the former Broughty Ferry resident loves the city so much.