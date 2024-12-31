EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly on why granddaughter is Dundee United’s ‘lucky mascot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly on why granddaughter is Dundee United’s ‘lucky mascot’

The TV presenter has also revealed the story of why she supports the Tannadice club.

Lorraine Kelly with daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie at the Cromlix Hotel. Image: Lorraine Kelly/Instagram
By Ben MacDonald

TV star Lorraine Kelly has revealed how her granddaughter might be Dundee United’s “lucky mascot”.

The presenter brought Billie north to see United in action earlier this season during the tot’s first trip to Scotland.

Lorraine stayed at Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, with daughter Rosie where they shared snaps of a “fabulous” weekend.

In a chat with The Courier, the star has also revealed where her love of United came from – and some of her favourite memories and players.

Lorraine Kelly’s granddaughter a ‘lucky mascot’ for Dundee United

Lorraine said: “My baby granddaughter Billie has already been to her first game.

“It was at the start of November when we played Ross Country at home and beat them 3-0.

“She was eight weeks old and wore a wee Dundee United babygro.

“She is obviously a lucky mascot.”

Why does Lorraine Kelly support Dundee United?

Lorraine’s love for United is legendary – but given she is from Glasgow, why does she support the Tannadice club?

It is all down to her husband, Steve Smith, who worked as a cameraman during her time as the Scotland correspondent for TV AM.

Lorraine said: “Steve asked me on our first date back in 1985 to go and see Dundee United play Hearts at Tannadice.

“I fell in love with the man, the city and the team.

Lorraine’s husband Steve took her to Tannadice on their first date. Image: Alan Richardson

“Back then United had the most incredible team.

“I saw them beat Barcelona and get to the finals of the Uefa and Scottish Cup in the same season.

“Sadly we were runners-up both times but it was an incredible time.”

Lorraine Kelly’s favourite Dundee United players

Lorraine was able to join 20,000 other United fans in seeing the side win the Scottish Cup in 2010.

She was also in attendance when the side secured their return to the Premiership in April.

She said: “My favourite players include Eamonn Bannon, Dave Narey, Paul Hegarty, Paul Sturrock and John Holt.

“We named our cat after Maurice Malpas.

Lorraine named her cat after United legend Maurice Malpas. Image: Jeff Holmes/SNS Group

“When I lived in Dundee we would get to most games and we try to get home as often as possible as Steve and I are both season ticket holders.

“I always watch the games on DUTV, it’s the next best thing to being at the game.”

The Courier has also taken a look at Lorraine’s links to Dundee, and why the former Broughty Ferry resident loves the city so much.

