Lorraine Kelly’s granddaughter stays at Cromlix Hotel and watches Dundee United game in first Scotland trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Lorraine Kelly’s granddaughter stays at Cromlix Hotel and watches Dundee United game in first Scotland trip

Lorraine and her daughter Rosie shared snaps on Instagram after a "fabulous" break this weekend.

By James Simpson
Lorraine and Rosie with baby Billie on her first trip to Scotland. Image: Instagram
Lorraine and Rosie with baby Billie on her first trip to Scotland. Image: Instagram

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has taken her granddaughter on her first visit to Scotland.

Lorraine, one of the UK’s most popular broadcasters, was staying at the Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane.

She and her daughter Rosie shared snaps on Instagram after a “fabulous” break this weekend.

New mum Rosie was taking her daughter, Billie, to Scotland for the first time since giving birth in the summer.

The trio also visited Tanndaice to see Lorraine’s beloved Dundee United.

Dundee United fan Lorraine Kelly shows off her tangerine outfit before the 2010 Scottish Cup final.

Billie – wearing her Dundee United babygro – saw the Arabs sweep aside Ross County in a resounding 3-0 win.

Lorraine joked her team obviously wanted to impress their newest fan, as well as raving about the hotel owned by Andy Murray.

She said: “Baby Billie’s first time in Scotland, we stayed at fabulous Cromlix Hotel and she was so happy there she slept through the night for the first time.

“Such a lovely place to stay, so comfortable and relaxing. Incredible food and hospitality.

“Thanks to all the team for looking after us.

“Billie is wearing her Dundee United babygro because she went to her first game – team obviously wanted to impress her as we won three nil.”

Lorraine, Rosie and Billie outside the Cromlix Hotel. Image: Instagram

Rosie also said her daughter had been an “absolute angel” during her trip north.

“The dreamiest weekend for Billie’s first trip to Scotland,” she said on Instagram, sharing a similar photo to Lorraine’s.

“So nervous about travelling with her but she was an absolute angel and even slept through the night for the first time so we’re thinking we might have to move in to Cromlix Hotel.”

Rosie also opened up on the challenges of motherhood, adding: “We’ve kept saying everything is temporary when things have been rough so very aware this may have been a one off and the same saying goes for when things go right!”

Earlier this year Lorraine revealed she is missing Dundee after selling her Broughty Ferry home.

More from News

Police and paramedics at Gallatown Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man's body found in Kirkcaldy park
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania
Daniel Tait
Angus trader acquitted after using counterfeit 'movie money' to buy nurse's Apple watch
Richard Miller was accused of assaulting an 86-year-old taxi driver in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth taxi driver, 87, concedes 'my Muhammad Ali days are behind me' after he…
The V&A can be seen on an episode of Succession
8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee
Invertiel Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Three fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy flats
The Old Tom Morris statue has been damaged. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Old Tom Morris statue in St Andrews vandalised
5
Aldi on Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested for 'communications offences' outside Dundee supermarket
Annat Bank Practice is located in Montrose's Links Health Centre
Montrose GP practice saved as Aberdeen-based provider confirms takeover
2
The van crashed near several shops. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shoppers' shock after van crashes through barrier near Dundee's Wellgate
2

Conversation