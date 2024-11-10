Lorraine Kelly’s granddaughter stays at Cromlix Hotel and watches Dundee United game in first Scotland trip

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has taken her granddaughter on her first visit to Scotland.

Lorraine, one of the UK’s most popular broadcasters, was staying at the Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane.

She and her daughter Rosie shared snaps on Instagram after a “fabulous” break this weekend.

New mum Rosie was taking her daughter, Billie, to Scotland for the first time since giving birth in the summer.

The trio also visited Tanndaice to see Lorraine’s beloved Dundee United.

Billie – wearing her Dundee United babygro – saw the Arabs sweep aside Ross County in a resounding 3-0 win.

Lorraine joked her team obviously wanted to impress their newest fan, as well as raving about the hotel owned by Andy Murray.

She said: “Baby Billie’s first time in Scotland, we stayed at fabulous Cromlix Hotel and she was so happy there she slept through the night for the first time.

“Such a lovely place to stay, so comfortable and relaxing. Incredible food and hospitality.

“Thanks to all the team for looking after us.

“Billie is wearing her Dundee United babygro because she went to her first game – team obviously wanted to impress her as we won three nil.”

Rosie also said her daughter had been an “absolute angel” during her trip north.

“The dreamiest weekend for Billie’s first trip to Scotland,” she said on Instagram, sharing a similar photo to Lorraine’s.

“So nervous about travelling with her but she was an absolute angel and even slept through the night for the first time so we’re thinking we might have to move in to Cromlix Hotel.”

Rosie also opened up on the challenges of motherhood, adding: “We’ve kept saying everything is temporary when things have been rough so very aware this may have been a one off and the same saying goes for when things go right!”

Earlier this year Lorraine revealed she is missing Dundee after selling her Broughty Ferry home.