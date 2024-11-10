Dad of two survives 100-foot fall down Ben More in Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dad of two survives 100-foot fall down Ben More in Stirlingshire

Donald McInnes slipped down the 3,852ft mountain during a weekend climb.

By Janet Boyle
Donald McInnes survived a 100ft drop down Ben More
Donald McInnes survived a 100ft fall down Ben More. Image: Andrew Cawley

A dad-of-two has shared his terrifying ordeal after falling almost 100 feet down a Stirlingshire mountain.

Donald McInnes, 53, was on a weekend climb up 3,852ft-high Ben More when he careered down the steep, icy face.

It happened in a split second as he turned to admire the view from the mountain near Crianlarich.

Within seconds he crashed down the mountain, known as one of the steepest in Scotland.

He struck rocks and ledges, causing life-threatening injuries to his vital organs and breaking bones.

Donald McInnes is now fully recovered and enjoying the hills again. Image: Andrew Cawley

Donald, from Erskine, has recounted the fall in a bid to support Killing Mountain Rescue.

He said: “I had been climbing with a friend on a challenging snow-covered Ben More when, without warning, I slipped and fell.

“All I could feel was my heels crashing and bumping down the rocky, snowy hillside. I thought that, whatever happens now, I am not going to die.

“My friend feared I had and called the emergency services while I responded to his
pleas to speak.

“I knew I was badly injured and felt a heavy weight on my chest.”

Dad falls down Ben More

Donald began to shiver and, fearing hypothermia, his friend hugged into him to keep
him warm.

His spleen, pancreas, lung and kidney were damaged, with his rib cage, pelvis and left arm all fractured.

Donald said: “I just concentrated on staying alive.”

Killin Mountain Rescue Team were called to help rescue Donald.

They were joined by a coastguard helicopter with air paramedic and the trauma and surgical teams at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The Killin Mountain Rescue team co-ordinat3e Donald’s rescue. Image: Supplied

Richard Eadington, Killin Mountain Rescue team leader, said: “Ben More is one of the difficult mountains to climb.

“When we got the call from the police, I knew it was difficult terrain because a simple trip or slip can have much worse consequences for climbers.

“This was one for a helicopter evacuation because the climber was likely to be seriously injured and in need of urgent medical treatment.”

Ben More rescue operation a success

While Donald was being readied to be airlifted, three mountain rescuers were lowered to attend to his friend.

Donald said: “The paramedic kept me ­talking, conscious, throughout the airlift and
flight to the Queen Elizabeth hospital where the A&E team and ­surgeons worked to save me.

“At the hospital I was told I would undergo to two operations and then be put into a coma. It was for six days.”

Donald spent six days in a coma. Image: Supplied

Donald made a quick recovery, and is already back climbing hills across the country.

He has now launched an online fundraiser to help raise money for the Killin Mountain Rescue Team.

He said: “I realised how lucky I was to be alive and wanted to do everything possible to recover and get back to my family.

“My parents have spent 70 years working in the NHS, my dad as a doctor and mum a nurse, and have always appreciated its care.

“My wife Jane and children Fraser and Zoe were at the hospital along with my brother, Hugh, within hours of me falling.

“Without Killin Mountain Rescue Team, the coastguard and all the hospital staff, I wouldn’t be here today.”

More from News

Police are investigating the incident on Laird Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Women flee in terror after lit firework thrown from car in Dundee
Cupar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife
Breaking news
Motorists asked to avoid Highland Perthshire road after crash near Dunkled
Lorraine and Rosie with baby Billie on her first trip to Scotland. Image: Instagram
Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter stays at Cromlix Hotel and watches Dundee United game in first…
Police and paramedics at Gallatown Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man's body found in Kirkcaldy park
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania
Daniel Tait
Angus trader acquitted after using counterfeit 'movie money' to buy nurse's Apple watch
Richard Miller was accused of assaulting an 86-year-old taxi driver in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth taxi driver, 87, concedes 'my Muhammad Ali days are behind me' after he…
The V&A can be seen on an episode of Succession
8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee
Invertiel Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Three fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy flats

Conversation