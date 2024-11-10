Motorists asked to avoid Highland Perthshire road after crash near Dunkled

Road users have been asked to avoid a Highland Perthshire road after a crash near Dunkeld.

The incident, involving one vehicle, happened on the A923 at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1pm on Sunday, we received a report of a one-car crash on the A923, near the junction with the A9, at Dunkeld.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.59pm regarding an incident on the A9 in Dunkeld.

“We had two appliances on scene and the stop message came in at 1.28pm.”