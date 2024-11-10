Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife

Hundreds around Fife fell silent on Sunday to remember the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and their families.

Serving soldiers with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards were among those who paid their respects at Cupar war memorial.

The Leuchars-based servicemen and women joined a parade made up of other military organisations.

They included a marching contingent from the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry / Scottish Horse Squadron of the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, which is based in Cupar.

Fife Council Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Derek Noble, also laid a wreath, along with Deputy Lord Lieutenant Susan Williams.

Ed Janvier, secretary of the Cupar Branch of the Royal British Legion, said it was a poignant day.

“It remembers the sacrifice people made in all wars,” he said.

“And it keeps alive the memories of those who sacrificed their lives.”

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the event.