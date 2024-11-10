Fife Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife Wreaths were laid at ceremonies across the region. By Claire Warrender & Heather Fowlie November 10 2024, 3:03pm November 10 2024, 3:03pm Share Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5121244/remembrance-sunday-fife-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Cupar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hundreds around Fife fell silent on Sunday to remember the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and their families. Serving soldiers with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards were among those who paid their respects at Cupar war memorial. The Leuchars-based servicemen and women joined a parade made up of other military organisations. They included a marching contingent from the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry / Scottish Horse Squadron of the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, which is based in Cupar. Fife Council Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Derek Noble, also laid a wreath, along with Deputy Lord Lieutenant Susan Williams. Ed Janvier, secretary of the Cupar Branch of the Royal British Legion, said it was a poignant day. “It remembers the sacrifice people made in all wars,” he said. “And it keeps alive the memories of those who sacrificed their lives.” Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the event. Lieutenant Colonel Neil Potter, 20 years at Cupar Squadron Scottish * North Irish Yeomanry with kids Francis and Julian from Edinburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Royal Scots Dragoon Guards based in Leuchars, in the parade leading to the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday in Cupar . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Royal Scots Dragoon Guards based in Leuchars, in the parade leading to the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar Remembrance Parade and Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry in the parade leading to the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry in the parade leading to the War Memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Local representatives from Fife await their turns to lay their wreaths at Cupar Remembrance Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar & District Pipe Band lead the parade to the War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar & District Pipe Band lead the parade to the War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar War Memorial after the Remembrance Day Parade and Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar War Memorial after the Remembrance Day Parade and Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chief Inspector Derek McEwan lay their wreaths to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dignitaries and famililies lay their wreaths to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dignitaries and famililies lay their wreaths to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Saluting to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson MSP Willie Rennie lay their wreaths to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dignitaries and famililies lay their wreaths to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Piper plays during the Remembrance Day Service at Cupar War Memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson MSP Willie Rennie lay their wreaths to mark their respect at Cupar Remembrance Day Service and Parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry Bugler Trooper Tod at Cupar Remembrance Day Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Remembrance Day Service prayers read by local clergy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Remembrance Day Service prayers read by local clergy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Members of the public in attendance at the Cupar Remembrance Day Parade and service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Remembrance Day Service prayers read by local clergy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar & District Pipe Band lead the parade to the War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Local representatives from Fife await their turns to lay their wreaths at Cupar Remembrance Sunday, with Chief Inspector Derek McEwan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Local representatives from Fife await their turns to lay their wreaths at Cupar Remembrance Sunday (Centre) Councillor Derek Noble and Councillor Stefan Hogan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Conversation