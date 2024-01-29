Lorraine Kelly hopes Masked Singer costume can be displayed at V&A Dundee

Lorraine Kelly has pitched for Dundee’s V&A Museum to open a new display featuring costumes from ITV show The Masked Singer.

The former Broughty Ferry resident was unmasked as Owl on Saturday night’s game show, having failed to impress the judging panel with her rendition of Captain Sensible’s Happy Talk.

On Monday morning’s episode of ITV chat show Lorraine, the 64-year-old spoke with Joel Dommett about the quality of her getup.

She said: “We have to get the costumes displayed somewhere like the V&A. The V&A in Dundee has got a big space and we can put them all in there.

“I’d go and see them; they’re beautiful costumes.”

During her time on Saturday’s game show, she also sang Kylie Minogue’s 2023 single Padam Padam and S Club 7’s Don’t Stop Movin’.

Starting Monday’s episode in her owl costume, Ms Kelly told Masked Singer host Dommett: “We had the best fun. I was quite nervous.

“The worst thing was trying to remember the words. When you put the head on you can’t see anything.”

During Saturday’s game show, Ms Kelly was seen to have tangerines hidden in a drawer, hinting at her love of Dundee United.

She attended the Terrors’ 0-0 draw with Dunfermline on Saturday at Tannadice, where she filmed a video for her Instagram followers.

She said on Monday: “It was hard to keep it a secret, definitely.

“My husband knew but I didn’t tell anybody.”

Ms Kelly lived in a seven-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry between 2010 and 2018.

The property has been on the market for a year and recently had its asking price cut for a second time.