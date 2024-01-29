Lorraine Kelly hopes Masked Singer costume can be displayed at V&A Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly hopes Masked Singer costume can be displayed at V&A Dundee

The former Broughty Ferry resident pitched the idea during her chat show on Monday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Lorraine Kelly wants to see a Masked Singer display at the V&A Museum
Lorraine Kelly pitched the idea during her show on Monday. Image: @reallorraine/X/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Lorraine Kelly has pitched for Dundee’s V&A Museum to open a new display featuring costumes from ITV show The Masked Singer.

The former Broughty Ferry resident was unmasked as Owl on Saturday night’s game show, having failed to impress the judging panel with her rendition of Captain Sensible’s Happy Talk.

On Monday morning’s episode of ITV chat show Lorraine, the 64-year-old spoke with Joel Dommett about the quality of her getup.

She said: “We have to get the costumes displayed somewhere like the V&A. The V&A in Dundee has got a big space and we can put them all in there.

“I’d go and see them; they’re beautiful costumes.”

During her time on Saturday’s game show, she also sang Kylie Minogue’s 2023 single Padam Padam and S Club 7’s Don’t Stop Movin’.

Starting Monday’s episode in her owl costume, Ms Kelly told Masked Singer host Dommett: “We had the best fun. I was quite nervous.

“The worst thing was trying to remember the words. When you put the head on you can’t see anything.”

Lorraine Kelly was unmasked on The Masked Singer on Saturday
Lorraine was unmasked as Owl in the recent episode of The Masked Singer. Image: @lorraine/X

During Saturday’s game show, Ms Kelly was seen to have tangerines hidden in a drawer, hinting at her love of Dundee United.

She attended the Terrors’ 0-0 draw with Dunfermline on Saturday at Tannadice, where she filmed a video for her Instagram followers.

She said on Monday: “It was hard to keep it a secret, definitely.

“My husband knew but I didn’t tell anybody.”

Ms Kelly lived in a seven-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry between 2010 and 2018.

The property has been on the market for a year and recently had its asking price cut for a second time.

