Fife school told to make urgent changes to restraint on children as inspectors raise ‘serious and significant’ concerns

A Fife school has been told to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children after “serious and significant concerns” were raised by inspectors.

Hillside School in Aberdour has been set a series of deadlines to make improvements or it could face having its registration cancelled.

It comes after a Care Inspectorate inspection “identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people” at the school.

Hillside offers year-round residential care and education for people aged eight to 19 who have complex or additional support needs.

Hillside School must ensure no child is subject to restraint ‘unless needed for safety’

A report into the inspection has not been published, but the improvement notice says that by February 16, Hillside must ensure that no child or young person is subject to restraint, “unless this is needed to secure welfare or safety”.

Demands include carrying out a “robust review” of approved restraint techniques, such as how these are used and the impact on young people.

The school has been told it must hold individual debriefs with staff after incidents, and ensure incidents of improper use of restraint are being dealt with “appropriately”.

Hillside must also ensure uses of restraint are documented and that staff are trained in “restraint and restrictive practice”.

List of improvements required of Hillside School in Aberdour

Other improvements required of Hillside School include:

By February 23, the school must ensure there are effective systems in place for the identification, assessment, analysis, management and mitigation of risk

By March 1, Hillside must review and develop its child and adult protection practice

By March 8, the school must make sure “suitably qualified and competent” people are working in such numbers “as are appropriate for the health, welfare and safety of children and young people”

By March 15, the school must ensure there is “evaluative scrutiny and oversight of all aspects of the care provision” – including a review of the “use of consequences and sanctions, to ensure they are not negatively impacting on the rights and wellbeing of children and young people”

‘Difficult and distressing time’ for children, families and staff at Hillside

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people at Hillside School in Fife.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for young people, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of young people.

“Because of our concerns about the safety of young people we have issued an improvement notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are working closely with partners including relevant local authorities and Education Scotland to ensure that young people experience appropriate care during this difficult time.”

Hillside School ‘committed to making improvements’

If the requirements are not met, the Care Inspectorate will start the legal process to have Hillside’s registration cancelled – which could force the service to close.

A spokesperson for Hillside School said: “Hillside School is committed to making the necessary improvements detailed in the Care Inspectorate’s improvement notice.

“We are grateful to the Care Inspectorate for their ongoing support.

“Hillside School will work towards meeting all of the specified improvements in the required timescales.”