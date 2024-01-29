Fife school told to make urgent changes to restraint on children as inspectors raise ‘serious and significant’ concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife school told to make urgent changes to restraint on children as inspectors raise ‘serious and significant’ concerns

Hillside School has been warned by the Care Inspectorate it could have its registration cancelled.

By Ellidh Aitken
Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A Fife school has been told to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children after “serious and significant concerns” were raised by inspectors.

Hillside School in Aberdour has been set a series of deadlines to make improvements or it could face having its registration cancelled.

It comes after a Care Inspectorate inspection “identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people” at the school.

Hillside offers year-round residential care and education for people aged eight to 19 who have complex or additional support needs.

Hillside School must ensure no child is subject to restraint ‘unless needed for safety’

A report into the inspection has not been published, but the improvement notice says that by February 16, Hillside must ensure that no child or young person is subject to restraint, “unless this is needed to secure welfare or safety”.

Demands include carrying out a “robust review” of approved restraint techniques, such as how these are used and the impact on young people.

The school has been told it must hold individual debriefs with staff after incidents, and ensure incidents of improper use of restraint are being dealt with “appropriately”.

Hillside must also ensure uses of restraint are documented and that staff are trained in “restraint and restrictive practice”.

List of improvements required of Hillside School in Aberdour

Other improvements required of Hillside School include:

  • By February 23, the school must ensure there are effective systems in place for the identification, assessment, analysis, management and mitigation of risk
  • By March 1, Hillside must review and develop its child and adult protection practice
  • By March 8, the school must make sure “suitably qualified and competent” people are working in such numbers “as are appropriate for the health, welfare and safety of children and young people”
  • By March 15, the school must ensure there is “evaluative scrutiny and oversight of all aspects of the care provision” – including a review of the “use of consequences and sanctions, to ensure they are not negatively impacting on the rights and wellbeing of children and young people”

‘Difficult and distressing time’ for children, families and staff at Hillside

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people at Hillside School in Fife.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for young people, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of young people.

“Because of our concerns about the safety of young people we have issued an improvement notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are working closely with partners including relevant local authorities and Education Scotland to ensure that young people experience appropriate care during this difficult time.”

Hillside School ‘committed to making improvements’

If the requirements are not met, the Care Inspectorate will start the legal process to have Hillside’s registration cancelled – which could force the service to close.

A spokesperson for Hillside School said: “Hillside School is committed to making the necessary improvements detailed in the Care Inspectorate’s improvement notice.

“We are grateful to the Care Inspectorate for their ongoing support.

“Hillside School will work towards meeting all of the specified improvements in the required timescales.”

More from Fife

The house on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly was destroyed in the blaze.
Residents feared woman was trapped inside as 'ferocious' fire destroyed Lochgelly home
Daniel and Oliver Martin with the plaques dedicated to their dad, Barry (right), who died after the fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh in January 2023.
Fresh tribute to Fife firefighter who died in Jenners blaze
Missing Glenrothes man, Shaun Fotheringham, 33.
Concern grows for Glenrothes man, 33, missing since Thursday
Eric Milne is angry at St Andrews road changes
St Andrews businessman fears permanent South Street changes could spell disaster
6
Kimberley Hood. Image: Facebook.
Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police
Four fire crews tackled the Lochgelly house fire.
'No casualties' in Lochgelly house fire as firefighters battle blaze for four hours
Trich O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs
Meet the Fife woman attracting worldwide interest in her 'vegetarian' sheep's fleece rugs
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order
Finlandia Seaways / DFDS vessel in the Forth
Fife ferry link to Europe at risk for sake of less than £10m start-up…
10
Tay Bridge closed
Tay Bridge re-opens after 'police incident'
3

Conversation