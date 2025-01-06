4 Dundee talking points as tired legs are overcome by strong hearts in crucial St Johnstone victory

Dundee’s victory at St Johnstone was a welcome one – how big could that goal-laden first 22 minutes prove for the season ahead?

A bad result to follow their derby disappointment would have been a disaster.

Instead the Perth Saints are left languishing adrift at the bottom with the Dee now 10 points in front and only two off the top six once more.

That’s before they head into three league games against Rangers and then Celtic twice.

It was a crucial victory at a crucial time.

Courier Sport was at McDiarmid Park to pick out some key talking points.

Stats

Simon Murray’s opener was built on by Seb Palmer-Houlden and Lyall Cameron as the Dee roared into a 3-0 lead.

With that scoreline the Dark Blues said to their hosts ‘come on then, what have you got?’

They held struggling St Johnstone at arm’s length and never really looked in trouble, even when Josh McPake fired in after 67 minutes.

That’s how the goalscoring went. Anyone who looked into the stats of this game before seeing the scoreline would have been astonished at the final result – and how inevitable it looked in the stadium.

St Johnstone had 76% possession, they had more than double the shots Dundee managed, they had a better xG, more ‘big chances’ and a massive 599 passes compared to the visitors’ 181.

Saints passing accuracy was 86%, the Dee managed only 46%.

This was as clear an example as you’ll see as to how misleading statistics can be.

Only one thing really matters – sticking the ball in the net and Dundee did that brilliantly.

Tired legs, strong hearts

The festive fixture schedule has been punishing for every team but Dundee’s injury woes have compounded things massively.

There were seven players missing going into the game with Fin Robertson the latest casualty to injury.

That played a big part in the gameplan. As the stats show Dundee didn’t arrive in Perth planning to play intricate passing football.

They can do that, they’ve shown that this season. Instead they turned up with a plan to defend their box and go long quickly to the pacey front three.

They also had chances to add to the scoreline, Seun Adewumi almost grabbed an incredible individual strike in the second half.

But what was clear by the hour mark was that Dundee were knackered.

They were almost out on their feet. Simon Murray had to be replaced around then with the midfield beefed up.

They had Clark Robertson playing another full 90 despite only a handful of days training. Guys like Ryan Astley, Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Mo Sylla are having to play 90 minutes after 90 minutes after 90 minutes right now.

This is a team dredging every last ounce of energy out of those tiring legs.

It is massive credit to them for seeing this game out.

Cesar Garza

Mexican midfielder Garza made his Premiership debut as a late sub for the final 14 minutes.

He joined Sylla at the base of the midfield with his basic job just to stop St Johnstone.

He did that crudely at one point, earning a yellow card.

But we are yet to see him on the ball. The stats show he touched the ball only twice with midfield largely bypassed in the latter stages.

However, it could just be the kind of introduction he needed. He’s been on the pitch, has experienced the pace of the action in Scottish football and that will stand him in good stead for bigger tasks to come.

Plus he’s got fresh legs and Dundee need all of those they can find right now.

Key men shine

Dundee’s big attacking players stood up once more.

Simon Murray leads the line brilliantly and goals are in full flow right now – that’s four in the last three.

The frontman is now equal third in the Premiership scoring charts with eight league goals, two off the top.

He has 13 for the season with plenty of games still to go.

Lyall Cameron was on target once more with a superbly composed finish. He’s now on eight goals in all competitions this season and continues to get better and better.

Palmer-Houlden also got his first goal in eight games to move onto eight in all competitions as well. Strikers thrive off goals and a jolt of confidence for the frontman can only benefit the team.

Plus there were more getting in on the act – centre-backs Ryan Astley and Clark Robertson also played key roles in the first two goals.

And Josh Mulligan continues to impress as he added another fine assist for the third goal.

There may be few fit bodies right now and the ones on the pitch are tired but there are still plenty of positives around.