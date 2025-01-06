4 Dundee talking points as tired legs are overcome by strong hearts in crucial St Johnstone victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points as tired legs are overcome by strong hearts in crucial St Johnstone victory

Courier Sport pick out key issues from the 3-1 win including the introduction of new boy Cesar Garza.

Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s victory at St Johnstone was a welcome one – how big could that goal-laden first 22 minutes prove for the season ahead?

A bad result to follow their derby disappointment would have been a disaster.

Instead the Perth Saints are left languishing adrift at the bottom with the Dee now 10 points in front and only two off the top six once more.

That’s before they head into three league games against Rangers and then Celtic twice.

It was a crucial victory at a crucial time.

Courier Sport was at McDiarmid Park to pick out some key talking points.

Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal
Stats

Simon Murray’s opener was built on by Seb Palmer-Houlden and Lyall Cameron as the Dee roared into a 3-0 lead.

With that scoreline the Dark Blues said to their hosts ‘come on then, what have you got?’

They held struggling St Johnstone at arm’s length and never really looked in trouble, even when Josh McPake fired in after 67 minutes.

That’s how the goalscoring went. Anyone who looked into the stats of this game before seeing the scoreline would have been astonished at the final result – and how inevitable it looked in the stadium.

Tony Docherty instructs Simon Murray
St Johnstone had 76% possession, they had more than double the shots Dundee managed, they had a better xG, more ‘big chances’ and a massive 599 passes compared to the visitors’ 181.

Saints passing accuracy was 86%, the Dee managed only 46%.

This was as clear an example as you’ll see as to how misleading statistics can be.

Only one thing really matters – sticking the ball in the net and Dundee did that brilliantly.

Tired legs, strong hearts

The festive fixture schedule has been punishing for every team but Dundee’s injury woes have compounded things massively.

There were seven players missing going into the game with Fin Robertson the latest casualty to injury.

That played a big part in the gameplan. As the stats show Dundee didn’t arrive in Perth planning to play intricate passing football.

Dundee celebrate a crucial win. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
They can do that, they’ve shown that this season. Instead they turned up with a plan to defend their box and go long quickly to the pacey front three.

They also had chances to add to the scoreline, Seun Adewumi almost grabbed an incredible individual strike in the second half.

But what was clear by the hour mark was that Dundee were knackered.

They were almost out on their feet. Simon Murray had to be replaced around then with the midfield beefed up.

Dundee fans enjoyed their day in Perth. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
They had Clark Robertson playing another full 90 despite only a handful of days training. Guys like Ryan Astley, Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Mo Sylla are having to play 90 minutes after 90 minutes after 90 minutes right now.

This is a team dredging every last ounce of energy out of those tiring legs.

It is massive credit to them for seeing this game out.

Cesar Garza

Mexican midfielder Garza made his Premiership debut as a late sub for the final 14 minutes.

He joined Sylla at the base of the midfield with his basic job just to stop St Johnstone.

He did that crudely at one point, earning a yellow card.

Cesar Garza in action for Dundee
But we are yet to see him on the ball. The stats show he touched the ball only twice with midfield largely bypassed in the latter stages.

However, it could just be the kind of introduction he needed. He’s been on the pitch, has experienced the pace of the action in Scottish football and that will stand him in good stead for bigger tasks to come.

Plus he’s got fresh legs and Dundee need all of those they can find right now.

Key men shine

Dundee’s big attacking players stood up once more.

Simon Murray leads the line brilliantly and goals are in full flow right now – that’s four in the last three.

The frontman is now equal third in the Premiership scoring charts with eight league goals, two off the top.

He has 13 for the season with plenty of games still to go.

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray impressed
Lyall Cameron was on target once more with a superbly composed finish. He’s now on eight goals in all competitions this season and continues to get better and better.

Palmer-Houlden also got his first goal in eight games to move onto eight in all competitions as well. Strikers thrive off goals and a jolt of confidence for the frontman can only benefit the team.

Plus there were more getting in on the act – centre-backs Ryan Astley and Clark Robertson also played key roles in the first two goals.

And Josh Mulligan continues to impress as he added another fine assist for the third goal.

There may be few fit bodies right now and the ones on the pitch are tired but there are still plenty of positives around.

Conversation