‘I stayed at Perthshire Four in a Bed camp on Hogmanay – here’s what I thought’

It follows Cultybraggan's appearance on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

By Ben MacDonald
Steve Marsh visits Cultybraggan Camp
Steve stayed at Cultybraggan on New Year's Eve. Image: Steve Marsh/YouTube

A YouTuber has defended the Perthshire prisoner of war camp that featured on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Montrose-based Steve Marsh stayed at Cultybraggan Camp on New Year’s Eve before attending the Comrie Flambeaux.

Cultybraggan, Scotland’s last intact Second World War camp, came under fire during its appearance on the TV series last month.

Contestants complained about the cleanliness of the huts, as well as a lack of assistance at the self-catering accommodation.

Steve, who has more than 220,000 subscribers on YouTube, documented his stay at the site in a video that has already been viewed more than 113,000 times.

Before stepping foot in their hut, Steve and his partner Alicja walked around the grounds.

They observed some old vehicles at the camp and looked into the tearoom and winery.

Steve and Alicja toured the grounds before checking into their hut. Image: Steve Marsh/YouTube

Despite arriving at their hut an hour before check-in, Steve and Alicja could enter after receiving their entrance information via text.

The couple were initially pleased by the cosiness of the hut.

YouTuber visits Perthshire PoW camp

During a tour, Steve said they were ‘very impressed’ with the hut, including its comfortable furniture and separate bedroom.

Alicja said: “I like that it’s quite minimalistic.”

Steve agreed, saying: “It’s a good balance, isn’t it? It’s also spotlessly clean.”

The couple were impressed by the cosiness of their accommodation. Image: Steve Marsh/YouTube

The hut also contains a guide including facts about the camp.

Steve and Alicja discovered the Nissen hut they were staying in housed officers and houseguards.

After seeing in the New Year, Steve said: “We had a very comfy night last night.”

The couple enjoyed a ‘comfy’ sleep. Image: Steve Marsh/YouTube

In his post-video notes, Steve wrote that the huts are worth staying in as they offer a unique experience.

He also said they may return in spring or summer, when the weather improves.

The video has been ‘liked’ on the website more than 9,000 times, with viewers sharing their personal connections to prisoner of war camps.

