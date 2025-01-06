Halbeath Roundabout roadworks: Dates, diversions and disruption during major Dunfermline project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halbeath Roundabout roadworks: Dates, diversions and disruption during major Dunfermline project

Everything you need to know about the roadworks which are set to last 12 weeks.

Halbeath Roundabout will close from early January until April for a series of major roadworks. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
Halbeath Roundabout will close from early January until April for a series of major roadworks. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Drivers are braced for 12 weeks of disruption during major roadworks at a Dunfermline roundabout.

Amey is undertaking work at Halbeath Roundabout on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The roundabout sits above M90 junction 3 and is used by around 43,000 motorists daily.

The roundabout links several major roads including the A92, the A907 towards Halbeath Retail Park and Sanderling Way towards Fife Leisure Park and Duloch.

As part of the £800,000 project, a series of closures will be in place.

Here is everything you need to know about the Halbeath Roundabout roadworks.

When will the Halbeath Roundabout roadworks start?

The roadworks will take place between January 12 and April 8.

The 12-week period will involve a series of overnight and full weekend closures of M90 slip roads and partial closures to the roundabout.

Amey will issue regular updates as different stages of the works programme are completed.

What changes will be made to Halbeath Roundabout?

The work at the junction will include resurfacing of the roundabout circulatory as well as the renewal of the joints of the bridge that carries traffic over the M90.

The traffic lights and road markings will be upgraded, while intelligent road studs will also be introduced.

Amey says the road studs will improve safety and road user experience as they provide a better understanding of lane configurations.

Around 43,000 drivers use Halbeath Roundabout every day. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

What disruption should drivers expect?

The work has been split into different phases, with road closures planned on Sanderling Way during February and March.

The full programme of works is listed below.

January to March 2025 

  • Overnight lane closures will be in place from January 12 until February 7, between 8pm and 6am each night.
  • The lane closures will resume from February 10 until March 13, between 8pm and 6am each night.

February 2025

  • Overnight contraflow on the roundabout and lane closures are programmed between 8pm and 6am each night from February 7 until February 9.
  • Sanderling Way will be closed in both directions to the roundabout at Whimbrel Place during this phase. Access to Fife Leisure Park at Whimbrel Place will still be available.

March 2025

  • Weekend contraflow on the roundabout and lane closures will be in place from 8pm on March 14 until 6am on March 17.
  • The contraflow and lane closures will resume from 8pm on March 28 until 6am on March 31.
  • Overnight contraflow on the roundabout and lane closures are planned from March 17 until March 28, between 8pm and 6am each night.
  • The contraflow will resume from March 31 until April 8, between 8pm and 6am each night.
  • Sanderling Way will be closed in both direction to the roundabout at Whimbrel Place during this phase. Access to Fife Leisure Park at Whimbrel Place will still be available.

There will be a shuttle bus to and from Halbeath Road and leisure park when contraflow traffic management is in place between February 7 and February 9.

The bus will also be available on relevant weekends and nights from March 14 until April 8.

What diversions will be in place?

The diversion routes for the on slips and off slips at the Halbeath Junction are as follows:

  • Early off slip diversion at M90 Junction 1C (Admiralty Junction) for northbound traffic – via Admiralty Road (A921), Inverkeithing Road (B981), Dunfermline Road in Crossgates (B925), and A92 towards Halbeath Roundabout.
The early diversion at Junction 1C for the M90 northbound Junction 3 off slip. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • Early off slip diversion at M90 Junction 2 for northbound traffic – via the A823 towards Pitreavie Roundabout in Dunfermline, Queensferry Road (A823), St Margaret’s Drive (A823), and A907 (Appin Crescent/Carnegie Drive) into Dunfermline.
The early diversion at Junction 2 for M90 northbound Junction 3 off slip. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • Off slip diversion at M90 Junction 4 for northbound traffic – via the Junction 4 northbound off slip for Kelty (A909), Cocklaw Street (A909), Station Road (A909), a merge onto the A92 towards Dunfermline, an exit onto the M90 North (A907), and third exit on Crossgates Roundabout onto the A92.
The diversion at Junction 4 for the M90 northbound Junction 3 Off Slip. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • On slip diversion for northbound traffic – via A92 from Halbeath Roundabout, A92 slip road towards Cowdenbeath, A909 for Burntisland/Cowdenbeath, Bridge Street (A909), Perth Road (A909), Station Road (A909) and through Kelty.
The diversion route for the M90 Northbound Junction 3 On Slip. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • Off slip diversion for southbound traffic at M90 Junction 4 – via the Kelty/Dollar exit at J4, Cocklaw Street (A909), Station Road (A909), the A92 towards Dunfermline, the M90 North/A907 slip road, and the third exit at Crossgates Roundabout on the A92 towards Dunfermline.
The early diversion route at Junction 4 for the M90 southbound Junction 3 off slip. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • Off Slip diversion for southbound traffic at M90 Junction 2 – via the A823/Dunfermline exit towards Pitreavie Roundabout, Queensferry Road (A823), St Margaret’s Drive (A823), and A907 (Appin Crescent/Carnegie Drive) towards Dunfermline.
The diversion route at Junction 2 for the M90 southbound Junction 3 off slip diversion. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • On slip diversion for M90 southbound traffic – via the A92 eastbound to Crossgates Roundabout, slip road for Cowdenbeath, A909 for Cowdenbeath, A92 westbound towards Dunfermline, A92 for a merge onto the M90 southbound slip road.
The M90 southbound Junction 3 on slip diversion. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • Diversion for Sanderling Way, Dunfermline – via A907 towards Halbeath Road, Linburn Road, Dunlin Drive, and Sanderling Way. These directions are reversed for traffic heading in the opposite direction.
The diversion route for Sanderling Way. Image: Amey/Google Maps

