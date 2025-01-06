Angus country park toilets left in ‘disgusting’ mess by vandals

Vandals who left toilet facilities at an Angus park in a “disgusting” mess have been asked to stop.

Images shared by AngusAlive show paper and other waste strewn across the toilet facilities at Monikie Country Park.

Staff at the park were left “deeply frustrated” after discovering the mess on Monday.

Monikie Country Park staff ‘deeply frustrated’ after toilet vandalism

A post on the ANGUSalive Countryside Adventure Facebook page said: “We’re sorry to start 2025 with a post like this, but as you can see from these pictures, some people think it’s acceptable to leave our facilities at Monikie looking like this.

“We’re deeply frustrated to share these because not only are we working hard to keep our services running smoothly for everyone and providing a positive experience for others, we now need to spend considerable time sorting vandalism like this.

“Acts like this drain valuable time and resources from us, which we’re sure that you would agree would be better spent elsewhere.

“With that in mind, we kindly ask for your help: Please keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

“Report anything you see to our team.

“If you are doing this, stop it.

“Thanks in advance for your support, we hope to see you in our parks soon in 2025.”

Locals slam ‘disgusting’ mess left in Angus park toilets

Locals on social media branded the mess “disgusting” after staff highlighted the issue.

Loris McEwan commented: “People who do this should be grateful of the facilities, not try their best to ruin them.

“Disgusting behaviour.”

Beverly A. Rehm wrote: “Why do people do this?”

And Emma Mitchell said: “What is wrong with people?”