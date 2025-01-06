Angus country park toilets left in ‘disgusting’ mess by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus country park toilets left in ‘disgusting’ mess by vandals

Images show paper and other waste strewn across the facilities at Monikie Country Park. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The toilet facilities at Monikie were left covered in rubbish. Image: ANGUSAlive
The toilet facilities at Monikie were left covered in rubbish. Image: ANGUSAlive

Vandals who left toilet facilities at an Angus park in a “disgusting” mess have been asked to stop.

Images shared by AngusAlive show paper and other waste strewn across the toilet facilities at Monikie Country Park.

Staff at the park were left “deeply frustrated” after discovering the mess on Monday.

Monikie Country Park staff ‘deeply frustrated’ after toilet vandalism

A post on the ANGUSalive Countryside Adventure Facebook page said: “We’re sorry to start 2025 with a post like this, but as you can see from these pictures, some people think it’s acceptable to leave our facilities at Monikie looking like this.

“We’re deeply frustrated to share these because not only are we working hard to keep our services running smoothly for everyone and providing a positive experience for others, we now need to spend considerable time sorting vandalism like this.

Paper and other waste covered the toilets. Image: ANGUSAlive
Staff shared images of the vandalism. Image: ANGUSAlive

“Acts like this drain valuable time and resources from us, which we’re sure that you would agree would be better spent elsewhere.

“With that in mind, we kindly ask for your help: Please keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

“Report anything you see to our team.

“If you are doing this, stop it.

“Thanks in advance for your support, we hope to see you in our parks soon in 2025.”

Locals slam ‘disgusting’ mess left in Angus park toilets

Locals on social media branded the mess “disgusting” after staff highlighted the issue.

Loris McEwan commented: “People who do this should be grateful of the facilities, not try their best to ruin them.

“Disgusting behaviour.”

Beverly A. Rehm wrote: “Why do people do this?”

And Emma Mitchell said: “What is wrong with people?”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed
CR0051296 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Angus area - Local hero for Dec 21 Wendy Milne is currently fostering her 100th guide dog in training, Lindsey. Picture shows Wendy Milne and guide dog in training, Lindsey --- 1e Mallard Drive, Forfar - Sunday 15th December 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forfar hairdresser Wendy is fostering her 100th trainee guide dog
4
A photo of Ewan and Martha Douglas.
Dad and daughter clean up Forfar town centre after Hogmanay revellers leave 'shocking' mess
11
An aerial shot of the new Monifieth learning campus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Drone footage and pics inside £66.5m Monifieth learning campus due for completion this July
3
NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years - despite hundreds on waiting list
5
two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
36
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2025 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2025. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 02/01/2025
This year's Angus school holiday calendar
The railway footbridge in Carnoustie from Park Avenue
Carnoustie railway footbridge to be demolished due to safety fears
5
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
21-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The Arbroath library galleries feature works by internationally-renowned Angus artists. Image: Angus Alive
Galleries close in first stage of £300,000 Arbroath library archives project

Conversation