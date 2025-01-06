Arbroath woman’s TikTok video on being a drug addict inspires thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath woman’s TikTok video on being a drug addict inspires thousands

Lauren Anderson, 23, became homeless due to her addiction to ketamine.

By Ben MacDonald
Lauren Anderson's first video has been watched nearly 700,000 times
Lauren Anderson's first video has been watched nearly 700,000 times on TikTok. Image: Supplied

An Arbroath woman has taken to social media to help fellow drug addicts.

Lauren Anderson, 23, discussed her addiction to drugs, predominantly ketamine, in a video uploaded on TikTok on December 21.

It has received more than 37,000 likes.

Since then, she has received thousands of messages from supporters.

She now posts regular updates and offers advice to those in a similar situation.

Lauren says the videos turn a “very negative situation” into something positive.

She said: “It (the video) came from a moment of total despair.

“I was made homeless a week beforehand.

“In that week I had taken a lot of drugs and wasn’t looking after myself.

“I phoned the Samaritans because I didn’t know who to talk to, where to turn and I felt completely lost.

“I decided to speak to the phone and I didn’t know whether to upload the video or not.

“It was the most honest I’ve ever been.”

Arbroath woman sharing fight against drugs on TikTok

After dabbling with drugs when she was 17, Lauren’s addiction continued to grow.

Despite living a normal life, her drug use started to become more apparent to her friends and family.

She would spend her entire wage on drugs, and she even stole from her mum to help fuel her habit.

Despite her mental and physical health failing, Lauren continued to use drugs and nearly overdosed after losing her grandfather.

After her boyfriend discovered the extent of her drug use, Lauren was kicked out of their flat and was later placed in a hotel.

Lauren decided to post to TikTok after being placed in a hotel. Image: Lauren Anderson/TikTok

She said: “I had to get in touch with the council to be placed somewhere.

“I’ve been losing family and friendships over a period of time but it all spiralled out of control quickly.

“Being in the hotel room was rock bottom. I lost everything and everyone around me.

“It could have gone two ways and I managed to turn it around into a positive way.”

Lauren’s shock at viewers’ response

Lauren’s first video has now been viewed nearly 700,000 times and has received 1,700 comments from around the world.

She said: “I didn’t expect the response it got, it came with a great sense of relief after what’s been going on with my life.

“I’ve had social media profiles but I’ve never been big at posting.

“When I was using drugs it was like I was living a second life. I wouldn’t let on to anyone how bad things were until they started to notice themselves.

“In the last two weeks I’ve gained 23,000 followers off the back of what’s going on.

“I knew I would get a couple of messages but I got around 800 messages off TikTok.”

Lauren has opened her inbox on her social media pages to offer help to others affected by drug addiction.

She said: “I started doing it to help me but it’s a massive bonus that it’s helping other people.

“I’ve started a group chat on Instagram with girls all struggling with addiction.

“For a while I thought I was the only girl in the world affected: you don’t hear about girls having issues with drugs.

“There’s around 110 girls in that group chat.

“People put their own symptoms and what helps them.”

Drug videos inspiring others

“It’s a safe space, really.”

“It’s nice, especially when you’re admitting that you’ve done bad things to people.

“You don’t expect such a response but a lot of people understand it’s a real illness and ultimately a disease.”

Now living in a homeless shelter, Lauren is hoping the videos can help her get her life back on track.

She said: “It’s totally taken my mind off the drugs. I’m three weeks off which is the longest I’ve been away from them for over a year.

Lauren posts regular updates on the platform. Image: Lauren Anderson/TikTok

“The bridges have started to rebuild with family and friends.

“I’ve thanked them for letting me figure it out on my own.

“When I was with them I kept pushing the boundaries.

“If I was still with them I would probably still be doing it.

“I studied mental health nursing before Covid but gave it up.

“I also worked in a care home for five years.

“I like helping and being around people.

“I’d love to be a drug counsellor or work for a drug charity.

“It helps to speak to someone who knows what you’re going through.”

Conversation