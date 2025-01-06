Arbroath woman’s TikTok video on being a drug addict inspires thousands

An Arbroath woman has taken to social media to help fellow drug addicts.

Lauren Anderson, 23, discussed her addiction to drugs, predominantly ketamine, in a video uploaded on TikTok on December 21.

It has received more than 37,000 likes.

Since then, she has received thousands of messages from supporters.

She now posts regular updates and offers advice to those in a similar situation.

Lauren says the videos turn a “very negative situation” into something positive.

She said: “It (the video) came from a moment of total despair.

“I was made homeless a week beforehand.

“In that week I had taken a lot of drugs and wasn’t looking after myself.

“I phoned the Samaritans because I didn’t know who to talk to, where to turn and I felt completely lost.

“I decided to speak to the phone and I didn’t know whether to upload the video or not.

“It was the most honest I’ve ever been.”

Arbroath woman sharing fight against drugs on TikTok

After dabbling with drugs when she was 17, Lauren’s addiction continued to grow.

Despite living a normal life, her drug use started to become more apparent to her friends and family.

She would spend her entire wage on drugs, and she even stole from her mum to help fuel her habit.

Despite her mental and physical health failing, Lauren continued to use drugs and nearly overdosed after losing her grandfather.

After her boyfriend discovered the extent of her drug use, Lauren was kicked out of their flat and was later placed in a hotel.

She said: “I had to get in touch with the council to be placed somewhere.

“I’ve been losing family and friendships over a period of time but it all spiralled out of control quickly.

“Being in the hotel room was rock bottom. I lost everything and everyone around me.

“It could have gone two ways and I managed to turn it around into a positive way.”

Lauren’s shock at viewers’ response

Lauren’s first video has now been viewed nearly 700,000 times and has received 1,700 comments from around the world.

She said: “I didn’t expect the response it got, it came with a great sense of relief after what’s been going on with my life.

“I’ve had social media profiles but I’ve never been big at posting.

“When I was using drugs it was like I was living a second life. I wouldn’t let on to anyone how bad things were until they started to notice themselves.

“In the last two weeks I’ve gained 23,000 followers off the back of what’s going on.

“I knew I would get a couple of messages but I got around 800 messages off TikTok.”

Lauren has opened her inbox on her social media pages to offer help to others affected by drug addiction.

She said: “I started doing it to help me but it’s a massive bonus that it’s helping other people.

“I’ve started a group chat on Instagram with girls all struggling with addiction.

“For a while I thought I was the only girl in the world affected: you don’t hear about girls having issues with drugs.

“There’s around 110 girls in that group chat.

“People put their own symptoms and what helps them.”

Drug videos inspiring others

“It’s a safe space, really.”

“It’s nice, especially when you’re admitting that you’ve done bad things to people.

“You don’t expect such a response but a lot of people understand it’s a real illness and ultimately a disease.”

Now living in a homeless shelter, Lauren is hoping the videos can help her get her life back on track.

She said: “It’s totally taken my mind off the drugs. I’m three weeks off which is the longest I’ve been away from them for over a year.

“The bridges have started to rebuild with family and friends.

“I’ve thanked them for letting me figure it out on my own.

“When I was with them I kept pushing the boundaries.

“If I was still with them I would probably still be doing it.

“I studied mental health nursing before Covid but gave it up.

“I also worked in a care home for five years.

“I like helping and being around people.

“I’d love to be a drug counsellor or work for a drug charity.

“It helps to speak to someone who knows what you’re going through.”