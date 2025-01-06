Bozo Mikulic: There is hope but St Johnstone need change

The St Johnstone players are responsible for the dark tunnel they are staring down, according to defender, Bozo Mikulic.

And only they can make a light shine that leads the Perth club to Premiership safety.

The Croatian admitted that going 3-0 down to Dundee after little more than 20 minutes of Sunday’s Tayside derby was “unacceptable” from the McDiarmid Park men.

Despite the fact Saints are eight points adrift at the bottom of the table, Mikulic hasn’t given up hope that the season can yet turn around in their favour.

But there needs to be a big improvement in the strength of character shown on match-days.

“For the first 20 minutes, it was unacceptable,” said Mikulic. “We easily conceded three goals. After that it was tough.

“We were angry, we were frustrated. We tried in the second half to do things better.

“You need to play football for 90 minutes. You need to show character when moments are tough.

“You need to show a better mentality maybe. Second half we were better.

“Maybe it’s stupid or wrong to say we were good but we controlled everything, we had a lot of situations. But nothing.

“I feel so sorry for the supporters. A lot of them came. It’s so cold outside, they want to see good football and they want to see us playing for 90 minutes and winning the game.

“Those 20 minutes at the start were unacceptable in the situation of us being bottom of the table.

“You cannot concede such easy goals.”

Manager will fight

Mikulic, who worked with head coach, Simo Valakari, in Finland, added: “The manager will never give up.

“We need to find a way.

“I believe that we will do it but we need change.

“We need to take responsibility – each and every one of us. First me and the other guys.

“We need to do the right things on the field. We need the small details to be better when the opponents press us and when it’s tough, we need to defend better.

“We need to be aware of our situation that’s come with these last few results and let’s hope we will find a way to get out of it.

“I see quality. I believe that we have quality. We need change maybe, mentality, to take responsibility more.

“OK, it was 3-0, but for one hour we controlled everything, we played good football. But you need to play good football for 90 minutes. We made this situation tough for us so we need to find a way to get out of it.”