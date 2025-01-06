Bozo Mikulic: There is hope but St Johnstone need change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Bozo Mikulic: There is hope but St Johnstone need change

The Perth club's defeat to Dundee was "unacceptable".

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic in action.
St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players are responsible for the dark tunnel they are staring down, according to defender, Bozo Mikulic.

And only they can make a light shine that leads the Perth club to Premiership safety.

The Croatian admitted that going 3-0 down to Dundee after little more than 20 minutes of Sunday’s Tayside derby was “unacceptable” from the McDiarmid Park men.

Despite the fact Saints are eight points adrift at the bottom of the table, Mikulic hasn’t given up hope that the season can yet turn around in their favour.

But there needs to be a big improvement in the strength of character shown on match-days.

“For the first 20 minutes, it was unacceptable,” said Mikulic. “We easily conceded three goals. After that it was tough.

“We were angry, we were frustrated. We tried in the second half to do things better.

“You need to play football for 90 minutes. You need to show character when moments are tough.

“You need to show a better mentality maybe. Second half we were better.

Nicky Clark and Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone lost to Dundee.
Nicky Clark and Bozo Mikulic (right) at full-time. Image: SNS.

“Maybe it’s stupid or wrong to say we were good but we controlled everything, we had a lot of situations. But nothing.

“I feel so sorry for the supporters. A lot of them came. It’s so cold outside, they want to see good football and they want to see us playing for 90 minutes and winning the game.

“Those 20 minutes at the start were unacceptable in the situation of us being bottom of the table.

“You cannot concede such easy goals.”

Manager will fight

Mikulic, who worked with head coach, Simo Valakari, in Finland, added: “The manager will never give up.

“We need to find a way.

“I believe that we will do it but we need change.

“We need to take responsibility – each and every one of us. First me and the other guys.

“We need to do the right things on the field. We need the small details to be better when the opponents press us and when it’s tough, we need to defend better.

St Johnstone's Aaron Essel, head coach Simo Valakari and Bozo Mikulic look shocked at what's happened in the game against Dundee.
St Johnstone’s Aaron Essel (left), head coach Simo Valakari (centre) and Bozo Mikulic look shocked at what’s happened in the game against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We need to be aware of our situation that’s come with these last few results and let’s hope we will find a way to get out of it.

“I see quality. I believe that we have quality. We need change maybe, mentality, to take responsibility more.

“OK, it was 3-0, but for one hour we controlled everything, we played good football. But you need to play good football for 90 minutes. We made this situation tough for us so we need to find a way to get out of it.”

Conversation