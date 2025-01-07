EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary facing licence refusal after damning inspector’s report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary facing licence refusal after damning inspector’s report

A report has revealed signs of stressed-out dogs eating kennel walls at Happas Canine Centre.

Kerryanne Shaw revealed plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus in February 2024. Image: Supplied
Kerryanne Shaw revealed plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus in February 2024. Image: Supplied
By Graham Brown

A welfare expert says Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary should not be given a licence when the bid for kennels near Forfar is considered by councillors this week.

The charity behind the application has been warned it has already broken new laws around the outlawed breed.

And a scathing inspection report has raised concerns about campaigner Kerryanne Shaw’s “lack of knowledge and understanding” over operating such a facility.

It revealed signs of stressed-out dogs having eaten the walls of the kennels at Happas Canine Centre.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

Angus Council’s animal welfare inspector Coreen Hill will warn civic licensing committee members she does not believe Ms Shaw can “safely manage” up to 25 bulldog-type animals at the facility, between Forfar and Dundee.

The applicant says she is “extremely disappointed” by the welfare report and has vowed to appeal if councillors refuse the licence.

XL Bully sanctuary bid launched nearly 12 months ago

It comes almost a year after the plan for the kennels between Forfar and Dundee first emerged.

Ms Shaw moved to Angus from Glasgow to develop the site after raising more than £20,000 for the project as chairperson of All Bullie Charity Rescue.

But she and kennels owner Jeremy Barron have claimed they were subjected to a “hate campaign” over the plans.

The first licence application from Ms Shaw, leasing the kennels from Mr Barron, was submitted in March 2024.

Angus Council has since been advising the campaigner on what is required to secure an animal welfare establishment licence.

The bid has not come before councillors until now.

But on Thursday they will be urged to block the licence bid.

25 dogs at Happas site

It follows an inspection visit to Happas by Ms Hill in November.

She says there were 25 dogs on site at the time, and 12 in foster homes. The report does not specify if all of the animals were XL Bullies.

It said the condition of the dogs from a health perspective was good and the kennels were clean.

But there was no heating for the dogs individually other than bedding.

And the report flags a number of other areas of concern.

Those include:

  • No charts or paperwork for the quantity, frequency or type of food for each dog or any dietary information
  • Fire or emergency procedure – currently insufficient to ensure dogs and potential handlers are kept safe at all times
  • No active vet premises signed up for the charity
  • No kill policy for the charity but some of the dogs have serious kennel guarding issues
  • Signs of stress visible with walls being eaten
  • Serious concerns over the management of medication; unlocked, unsecured, unrefrigerated and out of date
  • No signs of toys or grooming tools
  • Kennel block noise during the inspection was loud and no ear defenders available

The inspector also noted: “One XL Bully has been on the property for more than 30 days which is a breach of the law as an XL Bully must not stay away from the owner for more than 30 days.

“This has been highlighted as a police matter.”

‘Lack of knowledge’ over dog care

And she added: “Concerns were noted during the inspection regarding the specific needs of a particular dog kept in isolation.

“The answers provided by the applicant highlighted further concerns regarding the lack of knowledge and understanding required to satisfactorily run the premises as intended.

“A number of hazards remain present and no vet is confirmed for charity for any daily issues.

Kennels inside Happas Canine Centre near Forfar.
Inside one of the kennel blocks at Happas, near Forfar. Image: Supplied

“Vaccinations have been carried out by another charity vet from England.

She concludes: “The proposed number of dogs cannot be safely managed by the applicant alone in the absence of other staff or volunteers.”

XL Bully campaigner felt inspection ‘went well’

Ms Shaw said: “Our solicitor has sent written submissions to the committee.

“Of course I am extremely disappointed by the report as so much work has gone into the premises and I felt the inspection went quite well.

“If the licence is rejected then we will appeal.”

The law around XL Bullies in Scotland changed last year.

From July 31, owners required an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

People also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give them away.

And it is illegal to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle or lead.

Conversation