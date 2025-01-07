3 Perth eyesores at top of council to-do list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

3 Perth eyesores at top of council to-do list

Here are the top priorities for the 'Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce' hoping to breathe new life into Perth city centre.

By Morag Lindsay
Empty Love's auction house building in Canal Street, Perth
Will this be the year when the former Love's auction house comes off the 'eyesore' list? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of the longest vacant eyesores in Perth city centre could be on the brink of a brighter future.

Perth and Kinross Council officers are in talks with the owners of the former Love’s auction rooms on Canal Street.

It’s understood they are taking action to remove roosting pigeons and debris from the premises, which were deserted more than 15 years ago.

The next steps will be safe access, so plans for redevelopment can be drawn up.

Future uses could include housing or a community arts venue.

Council insiders say there are no timescales or detailed proposals at present.

But it’s hoped there’ll finally be some movement on the property in 2025.

Loves building exterior, featuring distinctive black and white timberwork and the name Love on a gable.
The former Love’s building at Canal Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Love’s is one of three Perth city centre locations in the sights of the council’s Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce.

Councillors have been told the group’s other priorities for 2025 are the old McEwens of Perth store and the former Clachan Bar site.

1. Love’s auction house

One of Perth city centre’s most striking buildings, Love’s opened as an antique shop and department store in 1905.

However, it ceased trading as a sale room in 2009, amid complaints about outstanding debts.

And subsequent plans for the property, including a bid to convert it into holiday lets, came to nothing.

It was marketed for sale last summer.

And members of the Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce have since held meetings with the owners and architects.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is in talks with the Love’s building’s owners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A briefing note to councillors says there are high hopes for “positive outcomes” for the property.

“Initial discussions have involved conversion to residential or a community/art space,” it explains.

“Due to the size and rare architectural style for this area, the group are keen to best support this project and will monitor this development as it progresses.”

2. Former McEwens/Beales store

Once the pride of the city centre, the former McEwens of Perth department store on St John Street is now its most potent sign of decline.

“This was the top-scored building within the Vacant and Eyesore List,” says the briefing note.

“And with the tenants recently vacating the unit, it is again a priority for the Taskforce.”

Empty McEwens of Perth store with Bliss Beds and Beales of Perth signs above doors
The former McEwens store has since been vacated by both Beales and Bliss Beds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The St John Street building had been expected to go to auction at the end of last year.

However, Clive Emson Auctioneers are still listing it for sale, with a £500,000 price tag.

It became vacant again in September when its last occupier Bliss Beds moved to a new location on the High Street after only a year.

Prior to that it lay empty for three and a half year after Beales moved out in 2020.

EMpty department store building, with Bliss Beds sign still above door.
Bliss Beds spent a year in the former McEwens of Perth building. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The briefing note says: “Building Standards have advised of the degradation of the unit as the condition of it continues to worsen.

“Previous discussions were held around feasibility studies for future uses of the unit; therefore, it is key that the Taskforce continue to support the owners of this unit and help in bringing it back into use.”

Founded in 1868, McEwens of Perth collapsed in 2016 with debts of almost £4.3 million.

3. The Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe site

The two South Methven Street venues, and the flats above them, were demolished in 2023.

Perth and Kinross Council sent in the bulldozers after serving a Dangerous Buildings Notice the year before.

Empty site on South Methven Street, Perth,
What now for the site of the Clachan Bar and Quality Street Cafe? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Demolition works are now complete, leaving no trace of either the Clachan Bar or the Quality Street Cafe.

But the Taskforce has identified works that need to be carried out on a neighbouring gable end.

The council is also pursuing a “charging order” – the legal procedure for recovering expenses from the former owners.

It previously put the cost of demolition at around £470,000.

“Once the charging order has been completed, there is an opportunity for the council to take title of the sites,” says the briefing note.

“It is then that the opportunity will arise for the Taskforce to discuss potential uses.”

Former Clachan Bar and Quality Street Cafe, boarded up and surrounded by security fencing with shrubs growing out of upper flat windows.
Both buildings had fallen into a dangerous state. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett previously suggested new council housing could be built on the land.

Plans for a hotel on the site were rejected by the council in 2021 and 2022.

• Perth and Kinross Council’s success in transforming eyesore properties was celebrated at a national conference in the city in November.

Conversation