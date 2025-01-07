3 Perth eyesores at top of council to-do list

One of the longest vacant eyesores in Perth city centre could be on the brink of a brighter future.

Perth and Kinross Council officers are in talks with the owners of the former Love’s auction rooms on Canal Street.

It’s understood they are taking action to remove roosting pigeons and debris from the premises, which were deserted more than 15 years ago.

The next steps will be safe access, so plans for redevelopment can be drawn up.

Future uses could include housing or a community arts venue.

Council insiders say there are no timescales or detailed proposals at present.

But it’s hoped there’ll finally be some movement on the property in 2025.

Love’s is one of three Perth city centre locations in the sights of the council’s Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce.

Councillors have been told the group’s other priorities for 2025 are the old McEwens of Perth store and the former Clachan Bar site.

1. Love’s auction house

One of Perth city centre’s most striking buildings, Love’s opened as an antique shop and department store in 1905.

However, it ceased trading as a sale room in 2009, amid complaints about outstanding debts.

And subsequent plans for the property, including a bid to convert it into holiday lets, came to nothing.

It was marketed for sale last summer.

And members of the Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce have since held meetings with the owners and architects.

A briefing note to councillors says there are high hopes for “positive outcomes” for the property.

“Initial discussions have involved conversion to residential or a community/art space,” it explains.

“Due to the size and rare architectural style for this area, the group are keen to best support this project and will monitor this development as it progresses.”

2. Former McEwens/Beales store

Once the pride of the city centre, the former McEwens of Perth department store on St John Street is now its most potent sign of decline.

“This was the top-scored building within the Vacant and Eyesore List,” says the briefing note.

“And with the tenants recently vacating the unit, it is again a priority for the Taskforce.”

The St John Street building had been expected to go to auction at the end of last year.

However, Clive Emson Auctioneers are still listing it for sale, with a £500,000 price tag.

It became vacant again in September when its last occupier Bliss Beds moved to a new location on the High Street after only a year.

Prior to that it lay empty for three and a half year after Beales moved out in 2020.

The briefing note says: “Building Standards have advised of the degradation of the unit as the condition of it continues to worsen.

“Previous discussions were held around feasibility studies for future uses of the unit; therefore, it is key that the Taskforce continue to support the owners of this unit and help in bringing it back into use.”

Founded in 1868, McEwens of Perth collapsed in 2016 with debts of almost £4.3 million.

3. The Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe site

The two South Methven Street venues, and the flats above them, were demolished in 2023.

Perth and Kinross Council sent in the bulldozers after serving a Dangerous Buildings Notice the year before.

Demolition works are now complete, leaving no trace of either the Clachan Bar or the Quality Street Cafe.

But the Taskforce has identified works that need to be carried out on a neighbouring gable end.

The council is also pursuing a “charging order” – the legal procedure for recovering expenses from the former owners.

It previously put the cost of demolition at around £470,000.

“Once the charging order has been completed, there is an opportunity for the council to take title of the sites,” says the briefing note.

“It is then that the opportunity will arise for the Taskforce to discuss potential uses.”

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett previously suggested new council housing could be built on the land.

Plans for a hotel on the site were rejected by the council in 2021 and 2022.

• Perth and Kinross Council’s success in transforming eyesore properties was celebrated at a national conference in the city in November.