5 Perth eyesores set for the spotlight at Scotland’s towns conference

Council bosses say they're breathing new life into empty properties across Perth

By Morag Lindsay
View of Himalaya restaurant with run down two storeys above
The property above the Himalaya in South Street was empty for 20 years. Image: Google Maps.

Work to bring derelict Perth buildings back into use will be in the spotlight when the city hosts a national conference next week.

Delegates at the Scotland’s Towns Conference will be shown a series of local success stories.

They include:

• The creation of new flats in two blocks on South Street. One, at 177, had been empty for 20 years and the other, at 156, for 40 years.

•  Plans to turn one of the city’s three old toll houses, at Bridgend, into an office and one-bedroom flat.

•  A £1.5m package of repair works being put together for McIntyres Corner, also at Bridgend.

•  The transformation of the former Y Centre, on Atholl Street and North William Street into a new safe space for Perth youngsters. The property had been vacant since 2009 after falling into disrepair.

Perth bridge, with old toll house on left and McIntyre's corner on right.
Bridgend’s tollhouse and McIntyre’s Corner are in the sights of the Perth and Kinross Council’s Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce. Image: Google Maps.

Perth and Kinross Council’s Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce has been involved in all of the projects.

It helps property owners and businesses access funding to refurbish buildings and bring them back into use.

Action on eyesores can boost Perth’s fortunes

Council leader Grant Laing will be one of the speakers at the Scotland’s Towns Conference in Perth Music Hall on Wednesday.

He says empty, run-down properties can limit investment and disrupt the sense of community in places like Perth.

Grant Laing in hi vis jacket and hard hat
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing says eyesores can hold a city back. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“These buildings often lead to other problems such as anti-social behaviour, vermin, fly-tipping and fire-raising,” he added.

“Encouraging the re-use of empty properties or the repair of buildings suffering from neglect brings in more footfall for local businesses and adds to the vitality, amenity and civic pride of the area.”

Mr Laing also hailed the transformation of St Pauls Church and the opening of the new Perth Museum in the former City Hall.

The Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce is currently focusing on a series of other locations in Perth.

The demolition of Perth’s Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe -both of which had become eyesores . Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

These include the former McEwens’ building and the site of the demolished Clachan Bar and Quality Street Cafe on South Methven Street.

Perth showing what’s possible

The conference is being organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.

Its theme is Investing in Our Assets for Sustainable Towns of the Future.

It will highlight how eyesore buildings can be transformed with examples showcasing what can be achieved.

STP Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie said Perth and Kinross Council was “demonstrating the art of the possible”.

