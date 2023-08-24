Demolition date set for ‘dangerous’ Perth city centre eyesore

The demolition of a long derelict building in the centre of Perth is due to start within days.

The bulldozers will begin tearing down the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on South Methven Street from Monday September 4.

The eyesore, with three floors of flats above the business units. has lain empty for a number of years.

Plans for a hotel on the Clachan Bar site were rejected by Perth and Kinross Council in 2021 and 2022.

But the local authority has since deemed the building dangerous.

It has also said it will bill the owners for the cost of demolition, which has previously been put at around £470,000.

It had been hoped the works would start in August.

However, Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett confirmed a contractor has now been appointed. Work is due to commence on September 4, with a completion date before the end of the year.

Mr Barrett said: “The news that the buildings will be razed to the ground within three months is tremendous.

“They remained a dangerous eyesore for too long despite concerted efforts by the council.”

Could Clachan Bar site help solve Perth housing shortages?

The Lib Dem councillor said the fate of the property had been a concern to locals for some time.

“A dangerous buildings notice was served over a year ago instructing the demolition of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Café buildings,” he said.

“Ownership seemed to change frequently. There were delays caused by numerous spurious planning applications for redevelopment being submitted.

“The local neighbourhood suffered and residents and businesses expressed their frustrations as the buildings continued to deteriorate.”

Pedestrians and drivers are being warned to expect some disruption around the site.

It’s not clear what the land will be used for once it has been cleared.

Mr Barrett said he had alerted the council’s housing team to its potential as a location for affordable housing for rent in the city centre.

“I am keen that best use is made of this opportunity site and that its feasibility for development of new council houses progresses at pace,” he said.