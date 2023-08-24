Demolition date set for ‘dangerous’ Perth city centre eyesore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Demolition date set for ‘dangerous’ Perth city centre eyesore

The long derelict Clachan Bar is finally being bulldozed, so what's next for the Perth site?

By Morag Lindsay
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on South Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.

The demolition of a long derelict building in the centre of Perth is due to start within days.

The bulldozers will begin tearing down the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on South Methven Street from Monday September 4.

The eyesore, with three floors of flats above the business units. has lain empty for a number of years.

Plans for a hotel on the Clachan Bar site were rejected by Perth and Kinross Council in 2021 and 2022.

But the local authority has since deemed the building dangerous.

It has also said it will bill the owners for the cost of demolition, which has previously been put at around £470,000.

derelict and overgrown rear of former Clachan bar building in Perth.
The rear of the former Clachan Bar building on South Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.

It had been hoped the works would start in August.

However, Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett confirmed a contractor has now been appointed. Work is due to commence on September 4, with a completion date before the end of the year.

Mr Barrett said: “The news that the buildings will be razed to the ground within three months is tremendous.

“They remained a dangerous eyesore for too long despite concerted efforts by the council.”

Could Clachan Bar site help solve Perth housing shortages?

The Lib Dem councillor said the fate of the property had been a concern to locals for some time.

Peter Barrett.
Councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“A dangerous buildings notice was served over a year ago instructing the demolition of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Café buildings,” he said.

“Ownership seemed to change frequently. There were delays caused by numerous spurious planning applications for redevelopment being submitted.

“The local neighbourhood suffered and residents and businesses expressed their frustrations as the buildings continued to deteriorate.”

Pedestrians and drivers are being warned to expect some disruption around the site.

It’s not clear what the land will be used for once it has been cleared.

Mr Barrett said he had alerted the council’s housing team to its potential as a location for affordable housing for rent in the city centre.

“I am keen that best use is made of this opportunity site and that its feasibility for development of new council houses progresses at pace,” he said.

More from Perth & Kinross

Peter Chan and Mr Chan's Chinese restaurant in Kinross
Kinross Chinese restaurant to shut after 36 years
Letham JFC footballer Aiden Edwards went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth footballer dodges match ban for his role in McDiarmid Park disorder
Gareth Niven.
BMW driver fled on foot after 110mph police chase in Perthshire
Dean Barry at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee tradesman threatened to shoot Invergowrie man who 'kicked child up backside'
Taymouth Castle exterior.
Taymouth Castle protest group accused of being front for ‘tide of nationalism, racism and…
3
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus, in front of the main school building at Butterstone
Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children
The boarding has come down outside Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.
Hunt back on for operator of new café at Perth Museum after contract pulled
Gary Thompson, Kris Dear (centre) and Graeme Dear (right) on the opening leg of the 150-mile ride.
Graeme's 150-mile Angus glens cycle on course to pass £10k for child cancer charity
McCredie suffered a blow-out which caused his tyre to 'disintegrate' but he kept driving. Image: Shutterstock file picture.
Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in 'disintegrating' car
Alan Cumming met dogs Star and Jess during his visit to The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoys cuddle with furry cinema-goers on return to Aberfeldy

Conversation