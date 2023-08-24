Bird flu outbreak near Forfar: Locals urged to take action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bird flu outbreak near Forfar: Locals urged to take action

A 3km protection zone, and a 10km surveillance zone, has been introduced.

By Chloe Burrell
A chicken behind a wire fence
A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed near Forfar. Image: Shutterstock

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed near Forfar.

A 3km protection zone has been introduced to the north of the Angus town.

A 10km surveillance zone, which covers both Forfar and Kirriemuir, is also in place.

The source of the outbreak has not been confirmed.

Angus Council is urging locals who keep poultry or birds, even as pets, to take action.

Map showing affected area of bird flu outbreak near Forfar.
A map showing the protection and surveillance zones around the Forfar bird flu outbreak site (click to reveal full size). Image: Animal and Plant Health Agency

Those who keep birds in the protection zone (3km radius) have been told to email apha.scotland.apha.gov.uk with contact details, or phone the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 03000 6000 704 and choose option one.

Birdkeepers or farmers in the surveillance zone (10km radius) have been told to email surveillance@apha.gov.uk with contact details or phone 03300 416 589.

A spokesperson said: “A dedicated team will be able to give you more information on the current outbreak and advice to help you protect your birds from the disease, as well as others who keep birds in your area.

“The avian influenza outbreak is caused by a virus that primarily affects birds. It presents a very low risk to humans and other animals.”

It comes after 50 to 100 dead birds were being discovered each day on the beach at Lunan Bay last month.

