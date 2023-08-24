Bird flu outbreak near Forfar: Locals urged to take action

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed near Forfar.

A 3km protection zone has been introduced to the north of the Angus town.

A 10km surveillance zone, which covers both Forfar and Kirriemuir, is also in place.

The source of the outbreak has not been confirmed.

Angus Council is urging locals who keep poultry or birds, even as pets, to take action.

Those who keep birds in the protection zone (3km radius) have been told to email apha.scotland.apha.gov.uk with contact details, or phone the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 03000 6000 704 and choose option one.

Birdkeepers or farmers in the surveillance zone (10km radius) have been told to email surveillance@apha.gov.uk with contact details or phone 03300 416 589.

A spokesperson said: “A dedicated team will be able to give you more information on the current outbreak and advice to help you protect your birds from the disease, as well as others who keep birds in your area.

“The avian influenza outbreak is caused by a virus that primarily affects birds. It presents a very low risk to humans and other animals.”

It comes after 50 to 100 dead birds were being discovered each day on the beach at Lunan Bay last month.