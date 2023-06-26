‘Dangerous’ Perth building set to be demolished within weeks

A “dangerous” building in Perth city centre is set to be demolished within weeks.

The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe building on Methven Street has fallen into an advanced state of disrepair in recent years.

Ambitious plans to replace the eyesore with a four-storey hotel have twice been rejected by the local authority, which has deemed the building dangerous.

And due to a “lack of meaningful progress” on the site, the council is taking matters into its own hands by demolishing the building itself – and billing the owners.

Once a contractor has been approved, demolition work on the building is expected to start in August.

Demolition of Methven Street site ‘to ensure long-term safety’

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Many of you may be aware that a dangerous buildings notice was served instructing the demolition of the privately-owned buildings at 10-14 South Methven Street, Perth – the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe buildings.

“Due to a lack of meaningful progress from the private owners to comply with the notice, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to progress the demolition of the buildings ourselves using powers under the Building (Scotland) Act.

“This will ensure the long-term safety of residents and visitors in the city centre and also the continued progress of developing a vibrant city centre.

“A tender was published on the Scotland Excel portal to invite contractors to quote for the demolition of the two buildings.

“The closing date is in three weeks with view to appoint a contractor during at the start of August.

“Works should begin during August or September and will take approximately three months to complete.”

Latest twist in plans for Methven Street building

The move to demolish the property is the latest twist in the saga over the building’s future.

A proposal put forward by developer, Tariq Fayez, to replace the ailing property with a 27-bedroom, four-storey hotel, restaurant and bar, was thrown out by councillors in June last year.

The council rejected the project due to the absence of both a conservation area application and noise impact assessment.

Similar redevelopment plans were rejected in 2021.

Proposals to demolish 10-12 Methven Street were also knocked back as the council said this would have “severe structural implications” on number 14, and wants the entire building gone.

While no value for August’s demolition has been confirmed, it was previously suggested it could cost taxpayers as much as £470,000.

However, Perth and Kinross Council says it plans to bill the owners for the demolition.