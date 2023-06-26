‘Dangerous’ Perth building set to be demolished within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous’ Perth building set to be demolished within weeks

The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe building on Methven Street has fallen into an advanced state of disrepair in recent years.

By Neil Henderson
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.

A “dangerous” building in Perth city centre is set to be demolished within weeks.

The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe building on Methven Street has fallen into an advanced state of disrepair in recent years.

Ambitious plans to replace the eyesore with a four-storey hotel have twice been rejected by the local authority, which has deemed the building dangerous.

And due to a “lack of meaningful progress” on the site, the council is taking matters into its own hands by demolishing the building itself – and billing the owners.

Once a contractor has been approved, demolition work on the building is expected to start in August.

Demolition of Methven Street site ‘to ensure long-term safety’

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Many of you may be aware that a dangerous buildings notice was served instructing the demolition of the privately-owned buildings at 10-14 South Methven Street, Perth – the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe buildings.

“Due to a lack of meaningful progress from the private owners to comply with the notice, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to progress the demolition of the buildings ourselves using powers under the Building (Scotland) Act.

“This will ensure the long-term safety of residents and visitors in the city centre and also the continued progress of developing a vibrant city centre.

The former Clachan Bar on South Methven Street. Image: DC Thomson

“A tender was published on the Scotland Excel portal to invite contractors to quote for the demolition of the two buildings.

“The closing date is in three weeks with view to appoint a contractor during at the start of August.

“Works should begin during August or September and will take approximately three months to complete.”

Latest twist in plans for Methven Street building

The move to demolish the property is the latest twist in the saga over the building’s future.

A proposal put forward by developer, Tariq Fayez, to replace the ailing property with a 27-bedroom, four-storey hotel, restaurant and bar, was thrown out by councillors in June last year.

The council rejected the project due to the absence of both a conservation area application and noise impact assessment.

Similar redevelopment plans were rejected in 2021.

The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.

Proposals to demolish 10-12 Methven Street were also knocked back as the council said this would have “severe structural implications” on number 14, and wants the entire building gone.

While no value for August’s demolition has been confirmed, it was previously suggested it could cost taxpayers as much as £470,000.

However, Perth and Kinross Council says it plans to bill the owners for the demolition.

