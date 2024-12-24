Inside the Dundee United dressing room as protein bar delivery speaks volumes after Celtic draw

Muted celebrations and protein bars.

That was the scene inside the Dundee United dressing room on Sunday as attention swiftly turned to their Boxing Day showdown against St Johnstone.

The Terrors played out a laudable, gutsy 0-0 draw against Celtic at Tannadice – becoming the first Scottish side to keep a clean sheet against the Hoops in 31 fixtures – and allowed themselves a fleeting moment to appreciate the feat.

However, with games coming thick and fast over the festive period, a very different challenge on the road against the Premiership’s bottom club already looms large.

And, while United have gained plenty of praise after shackling Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys, Declan Gallagher’s eyes are already on the next prize.

The Tannadice defender said: “The focus turned to St Johnstone quickly – I know that because I saw the protein bars being brought out in the changing room straight after full-time…that the first time I’ve seen that this season!

“The recovery started straight away. It’s a good group of boys in there, and they know now that it’s time to go home, rest and recover.

“The celebrations were modest, honestly. At the end of the day, it was still a draw. I know it’s against Celtic but it’s still a draw and only a point. We don’t get too carried away with it.

“We need to kick on and try to get three points against St Johnstone.”

Gallagher: People thought Celtic would run over the top of us

Nevertheless, Gallagher was full of pride after United restricted the Hoops to relatively few opportunities, picking up an unexpected point to kick off a run of seven games in 20 days.

“After the (4-3) defeat against Motherwell, it was about getting back to basics,” said Gallagher. “But it’s hard to get back to basics when you’re playing a team with Celtic’s movement!

“You need to be mentally and physically on your game.

“So, the boys were excellent. We are in a good place for the games coming up. If you looked at this game, most people thought they were coming here to run over the top of us.”

Targets

United’s draw at the weekend moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Motherwell, with the Steelmen facing Celtic and Rangers in their next two games.

In the same period, the Tangerines cross swords with St Johnstone and out-of-sorts Aberdeen.

Asked whether he feels United are ahead of schedule following their promotion from the Championship, Gallagher added: “Right now we are doing well, but we try not to think about it like that.

“The manager has got his targets and his points that he wants to hit for each quarter.

“But you never want to think, “Oh, do we get complacent because we’ve reached a target?”

“You just try and keep going and try and push past every target that we set.”