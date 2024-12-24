Inside the Dundee United dressing room as protein bar delivery speaks volumes after Celtic draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room as protein bar delivery speaks volumes after Celtic draw

Attention swiftly turned to St Johnstone after a draining draw against the Hoops.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton, Miller Thomson and Vicko Sevelj (L-R).
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton, Miller Thomson and Vicko Sevelj (L-R). Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Muted celebrations and protein bars.

That was the scene inside the Dundee United dressing room on Sunday as attention swiftly turned to their Boxing Day showdown against St Johnstone.

The Terrors played out a laudable, gutsy 0-0 draw against Celtic at Tannadice – becoming the first Scottish side to keep a clean sheet against the Hoops in 31 fixtures – and allowed themselves a fleeting moment to appreciate the feat.

However, with games coming thick and fast over the festive period, a very different challenge on the road against the Premiership’s bottom club already looms large.

And, while United have gained plenty of praise after shackling Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys, Declan Gallagher’s eyes are already on the next prize.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher dishes out instructions during a superb showing against Celtic
Gallagher dishes out instructions during a superb showing against Celtic. Image: SNS

The Tannadice defender said: “The focus turned to St Johnstone quickly – I know that because I saw the protein bars being brought out in the changing room straight after full-time…that the first time I’ve seen that this season!

The recovery started straight away. It’s a good group of boys in there, and they know now that it’s time to go home, rest and recover.

“The celebrations were modest, honestly. At the end of the day, it was still a draw. I know it’s against Celtic but it’s still a draw and only a point. We don’t get too carried away with it.

“We need to kick on and try to get three points against St Johnstone.”

Gallagher: People thought Celtic would run over the top of us

Nevertheless, Gallagher was full of pride after United restricted the Hoops to relatively few opportunities, picking up an unexpected point to kick off a run of seven games in 20 days.

Celtic's Reo Hatate skips past Dundee United's Declan Gallagher towards the edge of the box
Reo Hatate skips past Gallagher towards the edge of the box. Image: Shutterstock.

“After the (4-3) defeat against Motherwell, it was about getting back to basics,” said Gallagher. “But it’s hard to get back to basics when you’re playing a team with Celtic’s movement!

“You need to be mentally and physically on your game.

So, the boys were excellent. We are in a good place for the games coming up. If you looked at this game, most people thought they were coming here to run over the top of us.”

Targets

United’s draw at the weekend moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Motherwell, with the Steelmen facing Celtic and Rangers in their next two games.

In the same period, the Tangerines cross swords with St Johnstone and out-of-sorts Aberdeen.

Big money Celtic star Arne Engels almost breaks the deadlock against Dundee United in injury time
Big money substitute Arne Engels faces up Gallagher. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked whether he feels United are ahead of schedule following their promotion from the Championship, Gallagher added: “Right now we are doing well, but we try not to think about it like that.

“The manager has got his targets and his points that he wants to hit for each quarter.

“But you never want to think, “Oh, do we get complacent because we’ve reached a target?”

“You just try and keep going and try and push past every target that we set.”

Conversation