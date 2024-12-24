Dundee pub could include takeaway in new planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub could include takeaway in new planning bid

Benson’s Bar was put up for sale earlier this year.

By James Simpson
Benson's Bar in Dundee.
Benson's Bar could re-open with a restaurant. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee pub could soon be offering hot food take-aways if plans are approved.

Bosses behind The Zesty Shack are looking to breathe new life into Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road.

The venue was put up for sale earlier this year.

A planning application submitted by Jon Frullani Architect on behalf of the business said the change to a public house with hot food takeaway would “avoid” another commercial property falling into disrepair.

It added that to get the fried chicken restaurant open they would need to install a new ventilation flue to service the kitchen facilities onsite.

Inside Benson's Bar Dundee
The pub could soon offer hot food to take away. Image: Rosie Fraser

A planning statement said: “The property has been unoccupied for a period of time and has been unsuccessfully marketed until recently being purchased.

“It is understood that the reason for it being unsuccessfully marketed was due to the public house alone not being a viable option in the current climate.

“Therefore the applicant is seeking to install ventilation flue serving the kitchen to increase its services and as such re-open an existing, well-established public house – avoiding it becoming unoccupied and in turn fall into a state of disrepair like many other properties, which is sadly happening within Dundee.

“The proposals to change the use of the property from public house to public house with hot food takeaway will not materially change the existing use of the property and instead will allow it to diversify in the current economic climate.”

Previously The Zesty Shack submitted plans to open premises on the Perth Road in September.

Conversation