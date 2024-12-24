Dundee pub could include takeaway in new planning bid

A Dundee pub could soon be offering hot food take-aways if plans are approved.

Bosses behind The Zesty Shack are looking to breathe new life into Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road.

The venue was put up for sale earlier this year.

A planning application submitted by Jon Frullani Architect on behalf of the business said the change to a public house with hot food takeaway would “avoid” another commercial property falling into disrepair.

It added that to get the fried chicken restaurant open they would need to install a new ventilation flue to service the kitchen facilities onsite.

A planning statement said: “The property has been unoccupied for a period of time and has been unsuccessfully marketed until recently being purchased.

“It is understood that the reason for it being unsuccessfully marketed was due to the public house alone not being a viable option in the current climate.

“Therefore the applicant is seeking to install ventilation flue serving the kitchen to increase its services and as such re-open an existing, well-established public house – avoiding it becoming unoccupied and in turn fall into a state of disrepair like many other properties, which is sadly happening within Dundee.

“The proposals to change the use of the property from public house to public house with hot food takeaway will not materially change the existing use of the property and instead will allow it to diversify in the current economic climate.”

Previously The Zesty Shack submitted plans to open premises on the Perth Road in September.