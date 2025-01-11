Jim Goodwin reveals Louis Moult required injection before overhead kick stunner at St Mirren – as Dundee United boss predicts night of pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals Louis Moult required injection before overhead kick stunner at St Mirren – as Dundee United boss predicts night of pain

Moult went the extra mile to make himself available.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult sparks wild scenes in the away end
Louis Moult sparks wild scenes in the away end. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult will soon feel the effects of his astonishing overhead kick against St Mirren.

Moult was a shock inclusion on the Tangerines team-sheet in Paisley after suffering the impact injury against Motherwell on December 14. He is yet to even resume full contact training.

However, he made himself available for the outing against the Buddies after taking a pre-match numbing injection to his shoulder.

And magic Moult provided the defining moment of the contest with a minute of regular time left, flicking the ball up for himself in a crowded box and acrobatically beating Zach Hemming.

Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful. Image: SNS

“We kind of wrapped Louis up in cotton wool on Friday,” revealed Goodwin. “He joined in with the group, but he was very much non-contact. The players were told not to go near him!

“He had an injection in his shoulder about two hours before kick-off to try and numb the pain, and he made himself available. That’s the type of character that he is. They are the sort of people that we want at the club.

“Louis comes on in those big moments, and he’s a natural goalscorer. The good strikers – their brain tends to work a little bit quicker than the rest of ours. He just recognised that situation and managed to pop the ball up into the air. Brilliant technique.

“I would imagine the shoulder he landed on would be pretty sore once that injection wears off! But it’s all worth it.”

Super Jack Walton in goal

That would not be the end of the drama.

There was still time for Toyosi Olusanya to dart into the United penalty area before hitting the deck as Kevin Holt attempted to nick possession.

Referee David Dickinson pointed to the spot and the VAR review saw no reason to call the whistler to the monitor.

However, Jack Walton plunged to his left to deny Olusanya, sending the travelling United fans into rapture.

It was the second massive intervention by Walton, who also thwarted Olusanya when the lightening striker was sent haring through on goal with the scores still level at 0-0. As the song goes, “Super Jack Walton in goal,” indeed.

Jack Walton salutes the raucous United fans.
Jack Walton salutes the raucous United fans. Image: SNS

“Credit to Jack in those two instances,” said Goodwin. “The one-on-one is a brilliant save. So is the penalty save.

“And Kevin Holt, I have to say, does really well to react as well and follow the ball in from the penalty and make the clearance.

“Both goalkeepers were in tremendous form, and it was going to take something special to win it. The goal certainly was.”

Explosive second half

St Mirren were comfortably the better side in a forgettable first period, with a wonderful goal-line clearance by Luca Stephenson required to deny Richard Taylor the opener when he met a Scott Tanser corner.

However, the game exploded into life at the break, with Vicko Sevelj seeing a goal disallowed for offside before Buddies front-man Mikael Mandron rattled the bar with a ferocious shot.

Glenn Middleton fired inches over following a sweeping move and Sam Dalby couldn’t beat Hemming when one-on-one with the Saints keeper.

The final five minutes were a cavalcade of United pressure, with Jort van der Sande unlucky not to open his account amid several stramashes inside the St Mirren box. The Tangerines just couldn’t force the ball over the line.

Mikael Mandron rattles the bar for St Mirren
Mikael Mandron rattles the bar for St Mirren. Image: SNS

However, Moult and Walton’s heroics in the dying embers secured a crucial triumph.

It means United are three points ahead of Aberdeen in third place – albeit having played two games more at time of asking – and six points ahead of fifth. Indeed, the gap to second-placed Rangers is only four points.

“It’s a magnificent three points,” added Goodwin. “Our away form has been exceptional all season. We’re second in the league table in terms of points returned on the road behind Celtic.

“That’s credit to the group for their character. It’s not easy going away from home to hostile environments.

“Not only does it open up that gap between ourselves and St Mirren to ten points – but it also pushes us that little bit closer to Rangers.”

