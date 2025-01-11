St Johnstone forward Josh McPake opens up on ‘huffs’ as a youngster and Perth frustrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone forward Josh McPake opens up on ‘huffs’ as a youngster and Perth frustrations

The 23-year-old impressed as a second half substitute against Dundee.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone forward Josh McPake leans on a post for a photocall.
St Johnstone forward Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone forward Josh McPake has admitted that his attitude let him down earlier in his career.

But teenage immaturity has been banished and the former Rangers man hopes to reap the rewards of a more professional mindset at McDiarmid Park.

McPake has sucked up the disappointment of signing for Saints in the summer and not yet being given a Premiership start.

And he has channelled it into making sure that he’ll be ready to take his chance when it does come.

“It’s obviously been a really frustrating time for me,” said the 23-year-old, who scored as a second half substitute against Dundee last weekend.

“For any footballer, it would be.

“It did come as a bit of a shock. It was gradual. I started coming on for less time and then not coming on at all.

“It was a bit of a shock to the system.

“But I’ve just had that focus that my chance will come.

“The main thing I’ve done is worked hard. I haven’t downed tools at all.

“I’ve kept my fitness sky high, still doing everything properly. I’m in here every single day, doing extras after training.

“Football can flip like a coin and you don’t know what’s round the corner.

“Over the years, that’s something I’ve learned.

Josh McPake in action for Dundee.
Josh McPake in action for Dundee when he was at Dens Park on loan. Image: SNS.

“When I was at Rangers, I had a lot of loans. Some went well, some went badly.

“Maybe when I was younger, a teenager, if things didn’t go my way then I’d kind of down tools a wee bit – go in huffs and not be too happy with myself or the manager.

“But I’ve learned from all that now. That’s the wrong thing to do.

“There’s no one to blame but me. I went out on loan and when stuff wasn’t going my way I didn’t react properly.

“I know that now looking back. That was me as a young boy, I can’t go back and change it.

“The only thing I can do now is look forward instead of looking back all the time.

“I speak to the older boys all the time – the likes of Barry (Douglas), Graham (Carey), Drey (Wright). They give me the advice to stick in there and work hard.

“That’s the only way you’re going to get back in. If you chuck it, the only person you’re hurting is yourself.”

Impact against Dundee

When McPake got on to the pitch for the first time in over a month as a 58th minute substitute on Sunday, he didn’t feel inhibited. The exact opposite in fact.

“For me, personally, it was a chance,” he reflected. “We’re 3-0 down, we’ve not done the best that day and I get an opportunity that I’ve maybe not had in recent months.

“I went on and just tried my best.

“We didn’t have much to lose so I felt it was a bit of a chance for me to show what I could bring to the team, to the gaffer, to the fans and to my team-mates.

“So, I just thought I’ll give it a right shot.

St Johnstone's Josh McPake scores against Dundee to make it 3-1.
Josh McPake scores against Dundee to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.

“Even though I’ve not played for a while, fitness-wise I wasn’t worried as I do a lot myself.

“That wasn’t in the back of my head, it was just about taking the opportunity.

“Sometimes I am guilty of playing with the handbrake on, being safe in myself rather than expressing myself.

“The more opportunities I get, the more comfortable I’ll be on the park, the more comfortable I’ll be on the ball, the more chances I’ll get to show what I can do.

“Being at Rangers, a massive club, you’re expected to win, to keep the ball.

“You are a wee bit safe sometimes.

“I feel I need to let go of that handbrake and go full throttle instead of playing with the handbrake on.

“I’ve got faith in myself – so why not go out and there and show everyone else what I can do?”

