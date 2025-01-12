Curry and calm combine at Karma Hotel’s Indian feast by Lake of Menteith

Tucked away on the shores of Scotland’s only natural lake, Karma Lake of Menteith is a serene haven where gastronomy and stunning natural beauty intertwine.

The venue, known for its tranquil waters, lush scenery, and historic charm, is now home to a culinary transformation led by head chef Joe Peden.

Joe recently won a life-changing culinary trip to India through his company, Karma Group, and has since infused his experiences into a revamped Indian menu.

Indian food on a Scottish lake

Sitting by the fire in the cosy bar area, overlooking the still waters of the lake, I dove into a plate of Gunpowder Far Fat to start with.

The spiced tapioca crisps served with mixed chutneys were so visually fun that I worried they would be a let down in flavour.

But I needn’t have fretted as they were crisp and fun to eat, and the sweet plum and spicy mint sauces delivered a delightful contrast, setting the tone for what was to come.

The scenic enclave

Arriving at Karma Lake of Menteith feels like stepping into a living postcard. Perched on the water’s edge, the venue offers panoramic views of the lake and surrounding hills.

Morning mists drift lazily across the water, and evenings glow with soft hues as the sun dips below the horizon.

This idyllic setting, which won Karma Lake of Menteith the Hotel Restaurant of the Year title at The Scottish Restaurant Awards, enhances the dining experience.

Joe’s journey to India began with a competition in which Karma Group, which originated in India, tasked its chefs across Europe with creating standout Indian menus.

Culinary adventure of a lifetime

Joe’s innovative dishes earned him the top spot and a two-week, all-expenses-paid culinary tour of India.

The itinerary took him from the sun-kissed beaches of Goa to the spice-laden air of Kerala, the regal palaces of Jaipur, and the bustling energy of Mumbai.

The next dish to arrive was the Bhel Puri, a savoury chaat snack bursting with textures and tastes.

The combination of puffed rice, crunchy chickpea noodles, peanuts, and sour spicy chutneys was addictive.

Surprising satay flavour

The peanuts added a satay-like element, making the dish unexpectedly unique and thoroughly enjoyable.

I pushed the dish over to my dining companion Steve MacDougall and insisted he try some. I didn’t get his assessment for a while as he sampled several more forkfuls.

His enthusiastic noises were all I needed to know he was just as impressed.

Steve opted for the Murgh Makhani – a yogurt-marinated chicken in a rich tomato and butter sauce.

The chicken was tender, melting in the mouth, while the sauce delivered a bold punch of spice and heat. For those who enjoy a curry with a kick, this dish is an excellent choice.

A spinach lover’s dream

As a spinach enthusiast, I was particularly excited to try the Palak Mushroom. The dish, featuring mushrooms cooked in a spiced spinach gravy, did not disappoint.

The mushrooms were hearty and flavourful, while the heat level of the spinach sauce provided a pleasant warmth.

Pickled onions on top added a pop of tanginess and visual appeal, rounding out the dish beautifully.

Joe ensures that the dishes maintain their authenticity while also being tailored to the palates of the restaurant’s diverse clientele.

“Before my trip, I was interpreting Indian dishes through a fine-dining lens,” Joe says.

“Now, I’m cooking them as they’re meant to be – true to tradition,” Joe says.

Perfect accompaniments

Of course, no Indian meal is complete without naan bread, and Karma’s version was a standout.

Initially appearing slightly greasy, it turned out to have a perfect texture – soft, doughy, and ideal for soaking up the rich sauces.

Unlike the monstrous portions often found in other restaurants, this naan was well-sized and satisfying.

Under Joe’s guidance, Karma Lake of Menteith has transformed into more than just a scenic retreat – it’s now a destination for food lovers seeking authentic Indian cuisine in a unique Scottish setting.

Information

Prices: Starters from £5 to £8 each, mains £9 to £15 and desserts £6 or £7.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Address: Karma Lake of Menteith, Port of Menteith, Stirling FK8 3RA

T: 01877 385258

W: https://karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-lake-of-menteith/

