Grooming gangs: What authorities did to investigate in Tayside and Fife – and what they found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Grooming gangs: What authorities did to investigate in Tayside and Fife – and what they found

Shocking reports of abusive “grooming gangs” in Britain became the focus of global attention 10 years after a scandal in Rotherham.

Grooming gangs have dominated national headlines.
Grooming gangs have dominated national headlines.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A historic child sex abuse scandal in Rotherham dominated the headlines after being inflamed by billionaire Elon Musk on his social media platform.

From the US, he fuelled a fresh wave of anger in recent days by drawing attention to cases involving Asian men in the UK.

Meanwhile in Dundee, Romanian men who raped and abused multiple women as young as 16 were convicted on Thursday.

A decade ago, many of Scotland’s local authorities reported on what they were doing to tackle the exploitation of children in particular.

Here’s what Dundee, Perth & Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling councils said.

Dundee

A report by the city council’s children and families chief, published in September 2015, reveals the historic scale of sex abuse had not been “fully understood”.

An action plan was put in place to protect local youngsters and stop predators.

A key aim of the council’s strategy was to prevent abuse before it could happen.

Some staff were asked to “raise awareness” of the problem.

The council established a group to work with police to share intelligence about how criminal grooming gangs were operating.

Police also planned to engage with late-night workers such as taxi drivers and hotel staff, something which had been flagged as a concern in Rotherham.

We reported how the Romanian grooming gang caught by police cruised Dundee bars and nightclubs searching for vulnerable young women to exploit.

The women told how they were typically first befriended and then plied with drugs.

Dundee council was among the authorities looking at action on child exploitation.

Perth and Kinross

A similar report was compiled by Perth and Kinross Council in December 2015.

In February that year, the local authority agreed to take a “proactive approach” to tackling child sex abuse locally.

Key objectives included identifying priorities for fighting the problem and plugging any gaps which were being missed.

A working group was put together in order to ensure the council’s key goals were met.

This included improving awareness, developing online resources, working with children’s charities, and simplifying recovery services for victims.

The council also said it had worked to engage with “minority ethnic communities”.

Arun Singh, Perth and Kinross Council’s Chief Social Work Officer said: “The protection of children and young people is an ongoing focus in the work carried forward via the Perth and Kinross Child Protection Committee (CPC) since 2015.

“The work being done was noted as an example of good practice in the 2018 joint inspection of services for children and young people, reported on by the Care Inspectorate.”

Elon Musk keeps posting about grooming gangs in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Fife

Fife Council published its strategy for tackling child abuse in June 2015.

The local authority committed to review what support is given to run-away or missing children who are later found.

Both groups are regularly highlighted as particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

The report said a priority would be listening to young people to figure out how best to protect them from harm.

Fife Council outlined its key goals as preventing abuse from happening, protecting those identified as being at risk, and identifying possible sex offenders to stop them.

Angus

Angus Council says addressing concerns over abuse was a “primary consideration” from 2015 to 2017.

Child protection officers developed put in place awareness training for staff and researched which local children might be particularly vulnerable.

The local authority told The Courier it closely follows national Scottish Government guidance.

A spokesperson said it remains a “key focus” for the council.

More from Politics

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
8
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
34
Ambulances waiting to unload patients at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 'People could die' warning as Fife paramedics forced to run makeshift ambulance ward
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse suspended over trans changing room row breaks silence
20
Fife hospital ambulances
EXCLUSIVE: Fife hospital chaos as pictures show ambulances queued outside A&E
2
Katie Reid was chased by police as she sped along the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dozens of tractors set to join farming protest on Dundee Kingsway
18
Dundee University
Dundee University must reveal what went wrong, say SNP education ministers
6
Higher education minister, Angus South MSP Graeme Dey.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP universities chief refuses to commit to saving Dundee University
8
Elon Musk.
Fife MSP slams Elon Musk over Sheku Bayoh smear
39
Dundee University
Dundee University staff strike action 'inevitable' as anger at crisis intensifies
3

Conversation