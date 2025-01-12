Closing date to be set for offers on £175k Monifieth Library building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Closing date to be set for offers on £175k Monifieth Library building

The library is moving from High Street to the £2.3 million Monifieth Activity Centre beside the Blue Seaway Park.

By Graham Brown
An exterior shot of Monifieth Library.
Monifieth Library went on the market last summer. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Monifieth Library is poised to go to a closing date as the facility prepares for a move to the town’s new £2.3 million community hub.

The library is relocating from the High Street to the Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC) beside the Blue Seaway.

This week, Monifieth Community Resource Group celebrated a major milestone in the project with the opening of the cafe at the long-awaited facility.

Monifieth Activity Centre at the Blue Seaway.
Monifieth Activity Centre has opened at the seafront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It also includes a multi-purpose hall and Changing Places toilet.

Finishing touches are being put to the gym, but MAC manager Linda Webster said the local response to the centre had been “phenomenal”.

Broadband connection hold-up

The centre is also waiting on the broadband link-up which will allow the library to move there.

Angus Alive said: “We are hopeful that the move will happen shortly.

“The broadband connection our provider is installing is not yet complete therefore we cannot move until that is set-up, given internet access is essential for the delivery of our services.

“We are hopeful of that being concluded in the next few weeks although we don’t have an exact date just yet.”

But it means the council is preparing to put a closing date on offers for the library building.

It went on the market last summer with a price tag of £175,000.

The building covers 551 sq m.

Selling agents said the two-storey property could have a variety of uses, depending on planning consents.

The site includes the grass area beside the library, as well as the former toilet block which became Monifieth Community Fridge in March 2024. It is leased until June this year.

A council spokesperson said: “The library building is currently on the market and will shortly be going to a closing date for offers.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A five-bedroom eco house in Kirkton of Craig
'Luxurious' award-winning home near Montrose for sale
An osprey sitting on her nest on Kinclune Estate in the heart of Angus. Image: Kim Cessford.
6-mile surveillance zone around Kirriemuir after bird flu outbreak
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
The planned eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Eco home in Newtyle garden rejected by Angus planning officials
The Caledonian in Brechin.
Brechin pub and restaurant 'not financially viable' as owner announces closure
A pyro was thrown onto the pitch on Saturday.
VIDEO: Boy charged after Arbroath FC flare throw that posed 'severe safety risk'
J&D Wilkie's textile factories have operated in the heart of Kirrie for more than 150 years. Image: Rob McLaren/ DC Thomson
Angus town's shock and anger over historic Kirriemuir textile firm's Dundee move
2
Carnoustie Police Station.
Officers to relocate for months as Carnoustie Police Station shuts for upgrade
3

Conversation