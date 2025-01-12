Closing date to be set for offers on £175k Monifieth Library building

Monifieth Library is poised to go to a closing date as the facility prepares for a move to the town’s new £2.3 million community hub.

The library is relocating from the High Street to the Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC) beside the Blue Seaway.

This week, Monifieth Community Resource Group celebrated a major milestone in the project with the opening of the cafe at the long-awaited facility.

It also includes a multi-purpose hall and Changing Places toilet.

Finishing touches are being put to the gym, but MAC manager Linda Webster said the local response to the centre had been “phenomenal”.

Broadband connection hold-up

The centre is also waiting on the broadband link-up which will allow the library to move there.

Angus Alive said: “We are hopeful that the move will happen shortly.

“The broadband connection our provider is installing is not yet complete therefore we cannot move until that is set-up, given internet access is essential for the delivery of our services.

“We are hopeful of that being concluded in the next few weeks although we don’t have an exact date just yet.”

But it means the council is preparing to put a closing date on offers for the library building.

It went on the market last summer with a price tag of £175,000.

The building covers 551 sq m.

Selling agents said the two-storey property could have a variety of uses, depending on planning consents.

The site includes the grass area beside the library, as well as the former toilet block which became Monifieth Community Fridge in March 2024. It is leased until June this year.

A council spokesperson said: “The library building is currently on the market and will shortly be going to a closing date for offers.”