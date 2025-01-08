New Monifieth Activity Centre enjoys ‘phenomenal’ start to 2025

Monifieth’s £2.3m community centre has been toasted with coffee and cake in a “phenomenal” reaction from locals to its opening.

And those behind the long-awaited facility say it’s the beginning of a new era for the burgh.

Last September, the community got a sneak peek inside the striking building.

It came a year after work started in the centre beside the Blue Seaway park.

MAC includes a 300-seat multi-use hall and Changing Places toilet.

The building was handed over to Monifieth Community Resource Group at the end of the year.

And things have really taken off after the MAC cafe opened this week – with locals delighted to step inside.

Big MAC reaction

New centre manager Linda Webster said the group was “thrilled” to be open.

“It’s not yet all completed as the gym still has to get some tweaks, but it won’t be far behind,” she said.

“Our café and activity spaces are already busy, which is great.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Monifieth community.

“The level of participatory engagement we have received over the last two days has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“Our staff and volunteers are deeply grateful for the community’s enthusiastic support.”

Linda added: “At the heart of our centre are core values rooted in the belief of working for the people, with the people.

“We are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive space that will grow through active participation and engagement with our local community.”

Angus Council is finalising plans to move the town library from the High Street to MAC.

“With the community library joining us in the not too distant future, under one roof, we look forward to offering a facility that meets the diverse needs of all our residents,” said Linda.

“Together, we aim to create a space where everyone feels welcome, connected, and empowered.

“We can’t wait to embark on this fantastic journey with the amazing community we serve.”