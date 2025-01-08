New Monifieth Activity Centre enjoys ‘phenomenal’ start to 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Monifieth Activity Centre enjoys ‘phenomenal’ start to 2025

The opening of the £2.3 million Blue Seaway facility marks the realisation of a long-held dream for Monifieth Community Resource Group.

By Graham Brown
Staff and volunteers at the new Monifieth Activity Centre with manager Linda Webster (far left). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth’s £2.3m community centre has been toasted with coffee and cake in a “phenomenal” reaction from locals to its opening.

And those behind the long-awaited facility say it’s the beginning of a new era for the burgh.

Last September, the community got a sneak peek inside the striking building.

It came a year after work started in the centre beside the Blue Seaway park.

Monifieth Activity Centre at Blue Seaway Park.
The seafront-facing MAC beside Blue Seaway play area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth Activity Centre opens to public.
Taking in the view with a coffee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

MAC includes a 300-seat multi-use hall and Changing Places toilet.

The building was handed over to Monifieth Community Resource Group at the end of the year.

And things have really taken off after the MAC cafe opened this week – with locals delighted to step inside.

Big MAC reaction

New centre manager Linda Webster said the group was “thrilled” to be open.

“It’s not yet all completed as the gym still has to get some tweaks, but it won’t be far behind,” she said.

“Our café and activity spaces are already busy, which is great.

Monifieth Activity Centre opens to the public.
Gwen and Jim Berrie are served up their coffees by barista Sheheni Jayasooriya. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
MAC community hub at Monifieth seafront.
The MAC building is the realisation of a long-held dream for Monifieth Community Resource Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Monifieth community.

“The level of participatory engagement we have received over the last two days has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“Our staff and volunteers are deeply grateful for the community’s enthusiastic support.”

Linda added: “At the heart of our centre are core values rooted in the belief of working for the people, with the people.

Monifieth Activity Centre cafe.
Brora Gillespie, 1, with dad Scott and granny Heather Wallace on her first visit to the MAC cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive space that will grow through active participation and engagement with our local community.”

Angus Council is finalising plans to move the town library from the High Street to MAC.

“With the community library joining us in the not too distant future, under one roof, we look forward to offering a facility that meets the diverse needs of all our residents,” said Linda.

“Together, we aim to create a space where everyone feels welcome, connected, and empowered.

“We can’t wait to embark on this fantastic journey with the amazing community we serve.”

