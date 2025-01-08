EXCLUSIVE: DCA boss on uncertain future after crisis-hit Dundee venue makes £381k loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: DCA boss on uncertain future after crisis-hit Dundee venue makes £381k loss

Dundee Contemporary Arts faced rising costs and gave staff a 10% pay rise as the future of its funding is in doubt.

Dundee Contemporary Arts.
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA.
By Rob McLaren

Crisis-hit Dundee Contemporary Arts lost £381,000 last year as it pins its hopes on a rise in grant support.

The future of DCA hangs in the balance as new accounts show the scale of its financial challenges.

DCA had income of £2.6m but costs of £3m in the financial year to March 31 2024.

The DCA’s reserves fell to under £900,000 and it has continued to lose money in this financial year.

Its ability to continue to run art exhibitions, a print making studio and extensive schools engagement programme as well as its cinema rests on funding decisions being taken by Dundee City Council and Creative Scotland in the coming weeks.

Director Beth Bate said the loss was expected and agreed by its board.

She said: “We have to have any deficit agreed at trustee level, and it goes through serious scrutiny. Our core funders were made aware of that as well.

“It was agreed that, in the circumstances, it made sense to use reserves to help us meet the rising costs and the funding issues that we face.”

More cinema income but higher costs

The accounts show revenue from its two-screen cinema rose strongly from £338,000 to £515,000 as it benefitted from the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Grants received were £1.1m compared to £1.4m in 2022/23, when it received an additional £377,000 Creative Scotland grant.

DCA’s staff costs rose from £1.5m in 2023 to £1.7m last year. Staff numbers reduced from 86 to 81 year-on-year.

Ms Bate said all staff received a 10.1% pay increase as the cost-of-living crisis impact was felt.

DCA director Beth Bate.
DCA director Beth Bate says a funding rise is essential for the Dundee venue to continue to deliver for its customers at its current level. Image: Paul Reid

She said: “The pay increase was really about trying to address long-term wage stagnation right at the height of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Staff were telling us that they wanted to stay with us but they felt they may be forced to look elsewhere.

“The rise for everyone on the living wage was 10.1%. It became clear that a substantial rise was necessary (for all staff) to preserve our pay structure.

“We know that paying staff fairly is important if we’re going to say they are our most valuable resource, which they are.”

DCA funding future to be decided in weeks

The funding future for DCA is uncertain. Less than three months from the start of a new financial year, it does not know what grants it will receive from Scottish Government-funded Creative Scotland or Dundee City Council.

Its annual grant from the local authority, currently £232,000 a year, is under the spotlight as the council faces its own tough financial decisions.

Cutting this funding was presented as an option in a recent month-long public consultation.

The DCA warned “a significant reduction to or removal of this funding could lead to our closure and any cut will have an impact on jobs and creative programmes”.

It is also awaiting a decision on its largest single source of funding, Creative Scotland, which is funded by the Scottish Government.

Currently £666,667 a year, the DCA is pinning its hopes on a “significant” increase, which will be known later this month.

Ms Bate said: “If we were to completely lose our funding from Dundee City Council of almost a quarter of a million pounds and we received no uplift from Creative Scotland we’ve been very public about the fact this spells out an almost unimaginable future for DCA.

“We’re a very lean organisation. We’re constantly looking at all areas of the organisation to ensure we’re trying to work in the smartest and most efficient way possible.

“There is no shame in saying that we need public funding. This is an investment in the city and it pays massive dividends. Arts and culture always does. We have real social and charitable impact.”

Creative Scotland’s budget for 2025/6 is £89m, up from £66.5m in the previous year.

Conversation