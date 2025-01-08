EXCLUSIVE: SNP universities chief refuses to commit to saving Dundee University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP universities chief refuses to commit to saving Dundee University

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, higher education minister Graeme Dey was asked five times if he can pledge the university will not go bust.

Higher education minister, Angus South MSP Graeme Dey.
Higher education minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

The SNP universities minister has refused to say whether or not the government would step in if Dundee University was at imminent risk of closure.

It comes after we revealed a senior member of staff at the university said it could close within two years without significant cuts.

Insiders have also said the threat facing the institution is “existential”, and without huge reductions in spending its future is uncertain.

Staff are balloting for strike action after the remaining management team refused to rule out compulsory redundancies.

Dundee university
The university faces cuts to fill a £30 million budget blackhole. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In an interview with The Courier, universities minister Graeme Dey stopped short of committing to a rescue if the recovery plan failed.

He said the government is engaged in ensuring the university has a “sustainable future”.

But he refused five times to say the government would step in if it faced closure.

He said: “Our understanding is from the university is they believe they will find the way through this.”

Recovery will not be without ‘pain’

He conceded the recovery will not be without pain, adding: “In my conversation with the chair of court, she expressed optimism about finding a way through this, and that is certainly the reflected in the other conversations I’m aware of that have taken place with the SFC.”

Universities are independent bodies, with public funding for Scots students representing only a small part of their budgets.

The Holyrood government has stepped in to rescue private companies in the past. Ministers previously pumped £52.4m into renewables manufacturer Burntisland Fabrication.

Graeme Dey said there was concern in government about how the university ended up in the position it has. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Dey said it was a matter of “considerable concern” to government about how Dundee University had ended up in this situation.

He said: “The SFC are very closely engaged with university as they work through the process that they are going through.

“Everyone wants answers as to how they got into this situation, and of course what they’re going to do to get out of it.”

He said senior management would require time to develop a plan to return the university to a position of sustainability.

Answers ‘fairly soon’ in the new year

“My understanding is that fairly soon in the new year, they will be able to provide clearer answers to the SFC and to the staff and students, and also indicate what the way forward looks like,” he added.

“We’ve offered them all the assistance that they might want from the SFC in terms of financial experience and whatever they might feel they require.”

The minister also responded to criticism that the Scottish Government’s policy on tuition fees had left universities north of the border over-reliant on international students – with a downturn blamed for the deficits.

Mr Dey said he recognised all UK universities were reliant on international students but did not accept Scottish institutions were over exposed.

A downturn in international student recruitment has been blamed for the deficits at Dundee and elsewhere. Image: DC Thomson.

He pointed to the hostile environment for international students created by the previous government as a serious issue.

In May, former Dundee principal Iain Gillespie urged the UK Government to re-think restrictions on student immigration.

As part of a commitment to drive down immigration numbers, Westminster has committed to driving down immigration numbers, new rules barring international students from bringing dependents to the UK were introduced.

