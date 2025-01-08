Dog rescued from Dunfermline sewer after 8-hour operation

A dog has been rescued from a sewer in Dunfermline after an eight-hour operation.

Five crews of firefighters, the Mines Rescue Service and Fife Council were called to help the dog after it became trapped at Pittencrieff Park.

The animal was removed just before 1am on Wednesday.

Its condition has not been confirmed.

A cordon had been placed on the city’s St Catherine’s Wynd as the rescue operation got under way at around 5pm on Tuesday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rope team and two appliances remained on the scene late into the night.

And a mini digger was also used as part of the efforts to free the canine, which is believed to be female.

The fire service confirmed that the dog had been saved by one of the other agencies in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware that the dog had been rescued at 12.43am.

“Two appliances and the rope rescue team from Lochgelly remained on the scene until it was rescued.”